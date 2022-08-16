ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Smoky air quality causes health concerns

EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene, Springfield PeaceHealth clinics vote to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. The new group, PeaceHealth Providers United, will focus on addressing burnout, understaffing and higher wages. The providers organized across two Urgent Care clinics in Eugene, one Urgent Care clinic in...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested

EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees

Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene 4J School District gives COVID guidelines for new school year

EUGENE, Ore. — Masks will be optional this year in the Eugene 4J School District. Schools are offering free on-site COVID-19 diagnostic testing for students and staff who have COVID symptoms. Parent or guardian written consent is required for students to get that test. Staff and students who test...
EUGENE, OR

