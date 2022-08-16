Read full article on original website
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
Lane County recognized as 'Healthiest Larger Employer' for second straight year
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has been recognized as the No. 1 healthiest, larger employer in Oregon for the second year in a row. The title is awarded by the Portland Business Journal. It explains that county employees have lower health care costs, and the county's dedication to wellness...
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
Hot weather, lightning chances concern for Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters on the Windigo, Big Swamp and Potter Fires have been cautioned to be aware of changing conditions as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area due to the potential for gusty winds and lightning in the area. All three fires were caused...
Smoky air quality causes health concerns
EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
Eugene, Springfield PeaceHealth clinics vote to unionize
EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. The new group, PeaceHealth Providers United, will focus on addressing burnout, understaffing and higher wages. The providers organized across two Urgent Care clinics in Eugene, one Urgent Care clinic in...
Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
Hot temperatures, thunderstorms increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — High temperatures and thunderstorms Wednesday increased fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge in the Willamette National Forest, officials said. The 4,836-acre fire was 0% contained and was started by lightning Aug. 1. About 750 firefighters are battling the...
Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested
EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
Body of missing Eugene canoer found in the Willamette River near Harrisburg
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled the remains of a Eugene missing person from the Willamette River, the agency reported. A female was recreating in a canoe, when she located a body on a small island of the...
19-hour search and rescue mission by foot and horseback leads hikers to safety
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Search and Rescue led two hikers out of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in a 19-hour mission that involved rescuers on foot and horseback. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received information...
'They're really kind of a utility position': Eugene PD seeks community service officers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is trying to hire more people for its Community Service Officers Program after getting some extra funding from the City of Eugene. But what exactly do these officers do?. We took a ride in one of their trucks Wednesday for a closer...
Police arrest man attempting to elude at speeds over 100mph through Winston & Green
WINSTON, Ore. — A man who temporarily eluded police at high speeds was arrested Wednesday, the Winston Police Department said. Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Winston PD officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver attempted to elude, traveling through Winston and Roseburg's Green district at speeds of over 100mph.
New lease on life for northern harriers released into wild at Eugene vineyard
EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
Relay for Life in Eugene 'back on the track for the first time in a few years'
EUGENE, Ore. — This year almost 2 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. The local Relay for Life is this Saturday and for decades has brought people together to remember loved ones lost and honor survivors of all cancers. It also raises money...
Councilor Claire Syrett files lawsuit against committee dedicated to her recall
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Claire Syrett is firing back at those trying to recall her. She has filed a lawsuit in the Lane County Circuit Court accusing the "Recall Claire Syrett" committee and its organizers of making false statements to the Oregon Elections Division (OED). In the...
Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees
Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
Eugene 4J School District gives COVID guidelines for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — Masks will be optional this year in the Eugene 4J School District. Schools are offering free on-site COVID-19 diagnostic testing for students and staff who have COVID symptoms. Parent or guardian written consent is required for students to get that test. Staff and students who test...
Radio personality Bill Barrett passes away after long battle with cancer
EUGENE, Ore. — Local radio icon Bill Barrett has passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was announced Monday that Barrett had entered hospice care. He passed away Wednesday afternoon. Barrett hosted the morning show on New Country 93.3 with Tim Fox and Tracy Berry for decades...
