Ranger, TX

Texas taps Chuck Norris to help promote school safety tip system

DALLAS — Actor Chuck Norris is promoting a tool that Texas leaders are leaning on to prevent the next school shooting. With students headed back to class across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott rolled out a public service campaign for iWatch Texas that featured the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star and Grimes County’s most famous resident.
TEXAS STATE
Wetter weather is coming this weekend but it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought

Heavy rainstorms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
TEXAS STATE
Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast

MIAMI — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said an Air Force...
TEXAS STATE
Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison. Andrew James Rodriguez, 34, of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

