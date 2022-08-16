Read full article on original website
Texas taps Chuck Norris to help promote school safety tip system
DALLAS — Actor Chuck Norris is promoting a tool that Texas leaders are leaning on to prevent the next school shooting. With students headed back to class across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott rolled out a public service campaign for iWatch Texas that featured the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star and Grimes County’s most famous resident.
Wetter weather is coming this weekend but it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought
Heavy rainstorms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Too much of a good thing for Texas? Uncle Sam’s pumping up wind, solar and batteries
Texas may be a fossil-fuel capital, but wind and solar power have been dominating the growth in electricity generation, and storage batteries are coming on fast. The momentum for a greener Texas is about to gain even more traction, thanks to a federal climate law enacted this week. Known as...
Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast
MIAMI — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said an Air Force...
Brazos Valley sees much-needed rainfall Thursday after months of hot, dry conditions
Thursday brought a sight many in the Brazos Valley have been waiting months to see: rain. The storms accompanying a front moving through the area were some of the first widespread rainmakers since summer began. The amounts ranged from a quarter of an inch at Easterwood Airport to more than...
DIRE-FEWS research initiative hosts panel discussion with experts and city leaders
Disaster service experts and city leaders were part of a panel Wednesday discussing the technological, ecological and societal challenges that natural disasters pose to food, energy and water systems. The gathering at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex at Texas A&M University was part of a series of regional workshops hosted...
Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison. Andrew James Rodriguez, 34, of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in...
