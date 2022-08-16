Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fall Camp Press Conference: Jaylon Jones
Texas A&M football defensive back Jaylon Jones meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.18.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building
Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fall Camp Press Conference: Fadil Diggs
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Fadil Diggs meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.18.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team ready for 2022 with rehabilitated attack on offense
For just the third time since 1996, the Texas A&M soccer team didn’t make the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll as the Aggies prepare for the 2022 season. While those rankings point to the season ahead, which begins for A&M on the road Thursday at No. 25 Clemson, they are truly an indicator of the season past, one which head coach G Guerrieri and the Aggie soccer team would prefer to wipe from their memory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 18
Pints & Paws will celebrate National Dog Day in Downtown Bryan on Aug. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. on Main Street, in front of Blackwater Draw Brewery. Local craft beer by Blackwater Draw and KinderHill will be offered, along with dog activities, vendors, music and food trucks. Dog photography will be offered, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Bryan Animal Center. Animal organizations will be on hand. destinationbryan.com/pintsandpaws.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan and College Station City Councils continue Drought Disaster Declarations
Both Bryan and College Station renewed their Drought Disaster Declarations until further notice as of Wednesday afternoon, due to extreme drought. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott renewed his Drought Disaster Declaration on Aug. 5. At Tuesday's special meeting for the Bryan City Council, the council unanimously renewed the declaration. College Station...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley sees much-needed rainfall Thursday after months of hot, dry conditions
Thursday brought a sight many in the Brazos Valley have been waiting months to see: rain. The storms accompanying a front moving through the area were some of the first widespread rainmakers since summer began. The amounts ranged from a quarter of an inch at Easterwood Airport to more than...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17
The Dixie Chicken is hosting the Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party Friday at 5 p.m., featuring performances by Clayton Gardner and Mike Gilbert on the back porch. At around 6:30 p.m., thousands of bottle caps donated by Shiner Beer will be poured throughout Bottle Cap Alley. The event is part of the Dixie Chicken’s launch of bottlecapalleytrading.com. 307 University Drive in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD opens new school year with excitement, nerves
Smiles, hugs, pictures and a few tears marked the first day of school in the College Station school district as students returned to their campuses Wednesday morning. “She has been talking about this all summer long, and she is excited to go. Ready to go,” Bailey Stein said as she and her husband, Keith, waited with their 5-year-old daughter, Ellie, for the doors of Greens Prairie Elementary School to open.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Excitement abounds as BISD students, teachers start a new school year
Excitement filled the halls of Ross Elementary School on Tuesday morning as the Bryan school district began the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and administrators were pleased to welcome students back to school, while students were thrilled to see their friends again. “I think we’re most excited just to have the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl from Bryan found after Amber Alert issued
A 7-year-old girl from Bryan has been safely located after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Wednesday, according to the Bryan Police Department and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. Ana Cristina Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Mexico border by the Texas Department of Safety, Bryan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M researchers report low unemployment rate and increase in non-farm employment
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the August Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy is doing well with low unemployment rates and an increase in non-farm employment. “If you consider the total picture up to last month, the local economy is doing well,”...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Peña III announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 2
Rafael Peña III announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 2 seat, and if elected, said he would like to assess property taxes, utility fees and infrastructure needs. “Everything has gone up. Property valuations have gone up, BTU [Bryan Texas Utilities] bills have gone...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves calling for $90.4 million bond election
The College Station City Council unanimously approved calling for a $90.4 million bond election that includes five propositions regarding fire safety improvements, transportation, sports and tourism, and park and pool improvements. During a special meeting Wednesday, City Manager Bryan Woods gave the council a breakdown of how the five propositions...
Bryan College Station Eagle
More registration fees are unacceptable
Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers.
