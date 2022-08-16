Read full article on original website
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 140 square miles (Video)
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 89,344 acres - nearly 140 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% as of Saturday, Aug. 20. To read the full story, visit ...
Idaho's demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - More than a quarter of Idaho's growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor...
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. Posted in:. Places:. 23:05. 23:05. 22:18. 22:02. Senior Bowl director compares this Boise State safety to member of...
Idaho-raised CEO Dan Price quit under pressure. This timeline shows the allegations
Dan Price, CEO, announced that employees in its Boise office will now get the same minimum wage as its Seattle counterparts. Effective immediately. | BY KATHERINE JONES NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) - Seven years after Dan Price's meteoric rise to prominence, the Seattle-based CEO raised...
National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - This Sunday, August 21, 2022, is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. This day has been designated to recognize the dangers of fentanyl and how it affects Wyoming. In 2020, 1,663 dosage units and .27 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Little promises continued support for education and teachers
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 17, 2022. BOISE - Gov. Brad Little touted his administration's past investments in education during a luncheon on Wednesday, and promised to do more if reelected. "We have a long way to go from where we are, but we're making great... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
A.G. hopeful Raul Labrador looks ahead, but not too far
Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador is a politician who is loathed by his detractors and practically idolized by his supporters to the right. There is little room for neutrality.
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand...
Hospitals struggle with lack of long-term care options (Video)
Hospitals across Washington continue to struggle with capacity issues, and in some cases struggle to get beds to patients in need. It's an issue they've been dealing with for months and without much outside help, hospitals are now working on ways to address these issues themselves. "We're in an unprecedented time, you know COVID caused a lot of people to ...
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Geballe, Kiely Westhoff and Samantha Beech, CNN Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
