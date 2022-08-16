ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 140 square miles (Video)

The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, reached an estimated size of 89,344 acres - nearly 140 square miles, an area larger than the city limits of Boise and Meridian combined. Containment has increased to 34% as of Saturday, Aug. 20. To read the full story, visit ...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. Posted in:. Places:. 23:05. 23:05. 22:18. 22:02. Senior Bowl director compares this Boise State safety to member of...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Idaho State
spotonidaho.com

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - This Sunday, August 21, 2022, is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. This day has been designated to recognize the dangers of fentanyl and how it affects Wyoming. In 2020, 1,663 dosage units and .27 pounds of fentanyl were seized by law enforcement... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
WYOMING STATE
spotonidaho.com

Little promises continued support for education and teachers

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 17, 2022. BOISE - Gov. Brad Little touted his administration's past investments in education during a luncheon on Wednesday, and promised to do more if reelected. "We have a long way to go from where we are, but we're making great... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
spotonidaho.com

Hospitals struggle with lack of long-term care options (Video)

Hospitals across Washington continue to struggle with capacity issues, and in some cases struggle to get beds to patients in need. It's an issue they've been dealing with for months and without much outside help, hospitals are now working on ways to address these issues themselves. "We're in an unprecedented time, you know COVID caused a lot of people to ...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy