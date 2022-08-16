Read full article on original website
Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building
Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.
Fisher: no one in danger of missing the season opener because of an injury
As is the case in fall camp, a stream of Texas A&M football players have exited and re-entered full contact drills while nursing bumps and bruises through three weeks of workouts. Thursday, while speaking to the media, head coach Jimbo Fisher reassured everyone that those who have had absences shouldn’t...
Fall Camp Press Conference: Jaylon Jones
Texas A&M football defensive back Jaylon Jones meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.18.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Texas A&M soccer team ready for 2022 with rehabilitated attack on offense
For just the third time since 1996, the Texas A&M soccer team didn’t make the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll as the Aggies prepare for the 2022 season. While those rankings point to the season ahead, which begins for A&M on the road Thursday at No. 25 Clemson, they are truly an indicator of the season past, one which head coach G Guerrieri and the Aggie soccer team would prefer to wipe from their memory.
Calendar for Friday, Aug. 19
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Celebrate the Arts, an evening of dinner, dueling pianos and awards for champions of the arts. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive in College Station. facebook.com/BVArts. Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party, 5 p.m.,...
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 18
Pints & Paws will celebrate National Dog Day in Downtown Bryan on Aug. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. on Main Street, in front of Blackwater Draw Brewery. Local craft beer by Blackwater Draw and KinderHill will be offered, along with dog activities, vendors, music and food trucks. Dog photography will be offered, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Bryan Animal Center. Animal organizations will be on hand. destinationbryan.com/pintsandpaws.
Bryan and College Station City Councils continue Drought Disaster Declarations
Both Bryan and College Station renewed their Drought Disaster Declarations until further notice as of Wednesday afternoon, due to extreme drought. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott renewed his Drought Disaster Declaration on Aug. 5. At Tuesday's special meeting for the Bryan City Council, the council unanimously renewed the declaration. College Station...
CSISD opens new school year with excitement, nerves
Smiles, hugs, pictures and a few tears marked the first day of school in the College Station school district as students returned to their campuses Wednesday morning. “She has been talking about this all summer long, and she is excited to go. Ready to go,” Bailey Stein said as she and her husband, Keith, waited with their 5-year-old daughter, Ellie, for the doors of Greens Prairie Elementary School to open.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
Brazos Valley sees much-needed rainfall Thursday after months of hot, dry conditions
Thursday brought a sight many in the Brazos Valley have been waiting months to see: rain. The storms accompanying a front moving through the area were some of the first widespread rainmakers since summer began. The amounts ranged from a quarter of an inch at Easterwood Airport to more than...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
BTU needs a change in disconnect fees
When people do not pay their BTU bill in time, normally because of poverty, and get their electric service cut off, they have to pay $115 in addition to the past-due bill and a late fee of 5% of that bill. Another problem is that cutoffs, even for the elderly,...
More registration fees are unacceptable
Brazos County Commissioners called for an almost $100 million transportation bond as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents. The additional $10 fee is proposed for all cars in the Regional Mobility Authority boondoggle, which was created by the state and not voted on by taxpayers.
UPDATE: 7-year-old girl from Bryan found after Amber Alert issued
A 7-year-old girl from Bryan has been safely located after an Amber Alert was issued earlier Wednesday, according to the Bryan Police Department and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. Ana Cristina Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Mexico border by the Texas Department of Safety, Bryan...
