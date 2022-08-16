Read full article on original website
Friday Tips
Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
Thursday Tips
Alpinista has never really got the credit she deserves for her Group One winning spree, but than can all change with victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York. Sir Mark Prescott's mare has somewhat gone under the radar on these shores due to winning three Group Ones in Germany last summer. Later to come to hand than most this season, she started her campaign in France rather than in the Coronation Cup, which is what Prescott had planned in an ideal world.
Saturday Tips
Earl Of Tyrone has the right profile to land Europe's richest handicap, the Sky Bet Ebor at York. The mile-and-three-quarter event is always an ultra-difficult race for punters, yet Paddy Twomey's Irish raider ticks plenty of boxes and looks thrown in at the weights on recent form. The Robert Moran-owned son of Australia has rattled up three successive victories on good ground, including a big-field handicap at the Curragh over a similar trip.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bbold seeks top Worcester prize against Irish rainder Peregrine Run
Quality summer jumping returns to Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday at Worcester, while the top Flat trainers are represented at Wolverhampton. 5.32 Worcester - Grand Sancy returns in search of £13k pot. With over £13,000 on offer to the winner of the class two feature, the Herefordshire And Worcestershire...
Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes: Highland Princess a popular sprint winner for local trainer John Quinn
Star mare Highfield Princess bagged a second Group One with a blistering sprinting display to take the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York for Jason Hart and John Quinn. The five-year-old won at the highest level for the first time earlier this month in the Prix Maurice De Gheest...
Super League: Bevan French adds to hat-trick tally as Wigan nudge Toulouse closer to relegation
Australian try machine Bevan French scored his latest hat-trick in Wigan's 52-6 victory to all but end Toulouse's one-season stint in Super League. French took his season's touchdown tally to 27 as Matty Peet's side returned to winning ways after their shock defeat at Wakefield. Super League fixtures | Standings.
European Championships: Dina Asher-Smith calls for more research on impact of menstrual cycle on athletes' performance
Dina Asher-Smith called for more research into the impact of the menstrual cycle on sporting performances after booking her place in the 200m final at the European Championships in Munich. In the European Championships 100m final earlier this week, Asher-Smith pulled up around the 60-metre mark before revealing she had...
Ebor Handicap preview: John Leeper heads to York looking to end trainer Ed Dunlop's frustrations with feature prize
Win, lose or draw in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday, Ed Dunlop has confirmed that one-time Derby hope John Leeper will race again next season. The four-year-old won two of his first three career starts and was an 8/1 chance for last year's Epsom Classic, but finished down the field behind Adayar.
Jesse Marsch: Leeds manager exclusive interview ahead of hosting Chelsea in Premier League clash live on Sky Sports
Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season and lost their two best players in this transfer window - but the club has evolved and Jesse Marsch is at the heart of it all. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the former RB Leipzig manager reveals his insights on tactics, transfers, early impressions and the challenge of hosting Thomas Tuchel's side this Sunday.
Christophe Soumillon: Ten-time French champion jockey talks Vadeni, Zarkava, Aga Khan split and more!
There is a self-confidence that exudes from star Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon, and if you look at his glittering CV, it is not hard to see why. A 10-time French champion jockey, Soumillon has been making headlines for over 20 years, having ridden the likes of Dalakhani, Zarkava, Thunder Snow, Dylan Thomas and Excelebration, to name a few.
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
Rossa Ryan no longer retained rider for Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing after James Doyle rides Persian Force in Morny
Rossa Ryan has revealed he will no longer be riding as number one jockey to football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing Ltd. The Irishman has been a regular sight in the purple silks of Kia Joorabchian's burgeoning racing operation and picked up many big prizes along the way including Group Two honours for Go Bears Go in last year's Railway Stakes and most recently aboard Royal Ascot runner-up Persian Force when landing the July Stakes at Newmarket.
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
Sir Andrew Strauss says England made it 'too easy' for South Africa as Proteas romped to innings win
Sir Andrew Strauss reflects on England's crushing innings defeat to South Africa in the first LV=Insurance Test at Lord's as Ben Stokes' side were thumped inside three days after being rolled for 165 and 149... I think we are all pretty startled to see England fold as quickly as they...
Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland: Anel Ahmedhodzic scores one, makes another as Blades go fourth
Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command. After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was...
Premier League clubs could soon target rising US talent, says the sporting director for The United Soccer League
The man in charge of player development in US soccer says the huge untapped pool of talent in the country is now being recognised, and he expects to see many more American stars being snapped up to play in the Premier League and other big European leagues in the next few years.
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale
Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports
Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. In the latest episode of Essential Football, we take an in-depth look at the Monday Night Football clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. PART ONE | Oliver Yew is joined by Sky...
Great Britain SailGP team out of Denmark event after boat damage in practice
The Great Britain SailGP team will not be able to compete in the Denmark event after sustaining significant boat damage during practice. On the final day of practice on Thursday, the team were completing pre-race training drills when they hit an uncharted rock just outside the racecourse boundary. The damage...
