Royal Aclaim can complete her ascent to the top of the sprinting ladder with victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York. James Tate's filly lowered the colours of Perfect Power on her debut at Newcastle back in May 2021, but had to sit and watch from the sidelines with injury as Richard Fahey's colt blitzed his way to a plethora of top prizes later in the season.
Alpinista has never really got the credit she deserves for her Group One winning spree, but than can all change with victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York. Sir Mark Prescott's mare has somewhat gone under the radar on these shores due to winning three Group Ones in Germany last summer. Later to come to hand than most this season, she started her campaign in France rather than in the Coronation Cup, which is what Prescott had planned in an ideal world.
Earl Of Tyrone has the right profile to land Europe's richest handicap, the Sky Bet Ebor at York. The mile-and-three-quarter event is always an ultra-difficult race for punters, yet Paddy Twomey's Irish raider ticks plenty of boxes and looks thrown in at the weights on recent form. The Robert Moran-owned son of Australia has rattled up three successive victories on good ground, including a big-field handicap at the Curragh over a similar trip.
Jesse Marsch: Leeds manager exclusive interview ahead of hosting Chelsea in Premier League clash live on Sky Sports

Leeds narrowly avoided relegation last season and lost their two best players in this transfer window - but the club has evolved and Jesse Marsch is at the heart of it all. Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, the former RB Leipzig manager reveals his insights on tactics, transfers, early impressions and the challenge of hosting Thomas Tuchel's side this Sunday.
Rossa Ryan no longer retained rider for Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing after James Doyle rides Persian Force in Morny

Rossa Ryan has revealed he will no longer be riding as number one jockey to football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing Ltd. The Irishman has been a regular sight in the purple silks of Kia Joorabchian's burgeoning racing operation and picked up many big prizes along the way including Group Two honours for Go Bears Go in last year's Railway Stakes and most recently aboard Royal Ascot runner-up Persian Force when landing the July Stakes at Newmarket.
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale

Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. In the latest episode of Essential Football, we take an in-depth look at the Monday Night Football clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. PART ONE | Oliver Yew is joined by Sky...
Great Britain SailGP team out of Denmark event after boat damage in practice

The Great Britain SailGP team will not be able to compete in the Denmark event after sustaining significant boat damage during practice. On the final day of practice on Thursday, the team were completing pre-race training drills when they hit an uncharted rock just outside the racecourse boundary. The damage...
