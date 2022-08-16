Alpinista has never really got the credit she deserves for her Group One winning spree, but than can all change with victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York. Sir Mark Prescott's mare has somewhat gone under the radar on these shores due to winning three Group Ones in Germany last summer. Later to come to hand than most this season, she started her campaign in France rather than in the Coronation Cup, which is what Prescott had planned in an ideal world.

