Great naval programs, such as the Japanese multi-purpose destroyers, are born when naval leaders and engineers take measured technical risks and design for future growth. The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) fields a fleet of general-purpose destroyers, or DDs, which forms the backbone of the JMSDF’s surface fleet. The current DD fleet consists of nearly thirty ships and includes ships from the Asagiri, Murasame, Takanami, Akizuki, and Asahi classes. They are capable, solid platforms that deploy increasingly modern weapons and sensor platforms on stable hulls based on proven engineering concepts. A commercially competitive Japanese domestic shipbuilding industry and a cutting-edge, comprehensive engineering ecosystem built this fleet to form the core of a surface fleet only eclipsed by the U.S. Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). More impressively, the JMSDF accomplished this while only investing around 1 percent of its GDP into defense during the duration of the fleet’s buildup. How Japan accomplished this military-industrial feat is far beyond the scope of this article. However, naval leaders should understand and seek to learn from the incredibly sound engineering decision-making that built and deployed the JMSDF’s fleet of DDs.

