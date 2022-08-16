Read full article on original website
Drought Has Caused France to Stop Making a Cheese That's Been Produced for More Than 2,000 Years
For two millennia, nothing could stop the production of Salers, a semi-hard cheese similar to a well-aged cheddar. Through world wars and the fall of monarchies, French farmers churned out the good stuff. Until now. Last week, production of Salers was shut down due to the severe heat waves and drought hitting Europe, The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning. Because the land on which cows graze is so parched, it’s nearly impossible for cheesemakers to create Salers that meets the strict rules governing its makeup. “Salers is a seasonal cheese, made with the seasonal grass. It’s one of the pillars of its...
On 8 March 1962, Kim Ung-Yong was born in Seoul, South Korea. His mother worked as a medical professor and his father worked as a physics professor. He learned how to talk at 4 months old. When Kim turned a year old, he already learned and memorized the entire Korean alphabet. He also completed learning up to 1000 Chinese characters by reading a 6th-century Chinese poem.
Drought has revealed lost ruins in the UK and Spain. Easter Island and Napoleon's Atlantic exile of St. Helena have reopened to visitors. And in Italy, misbehaving tourists surf in Venice's Grand Canal and ride scooters through Pompeii.
Anna, a single woman in London subletting her flat on Airbnb, arrived home to find a man sneaking out of her bedroom. She had rented her room to a woman on the holiday rental site, but there was no mention that a man would be staying with her. “I went into my sitting room and just as I was taking off my jacket, I saw a guy creeping out of the room and then down the stairs and out the door very quietly,” she says. She shared her story with researchers George Maier and Kate R Gilchrist from the London...
Centuries-old 'hunger stones' resurface in Europe's worst drought in 500 years
Intense droughts faced by rivers in Europe have brought to the surface centuries-old "hunger stones" that were carved to warn future generations of tough times ahead, Business Insider reported. Changing climate has brought to the fore conditions that many aren't familiar with. Temperatures in London soared beyond 104 degrees Fahrenheit...
Keep It Simple: Japan Shows How to Get Shipbuilding Right
Great naval programs, such as the Japanese multi-purpose destroyers, are born when naval leaders and engineers take measured technical risks and design for future growth. The Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) fields a fleet of general-purpose destroyers, or DDs, which forms the backbone of the JMSDF’s surface fleet. The current DD fleet consists of nearly thirty ships and includes ships from the Asagiri, Murasame, Takanami, Akizuki, and Asahi classes. They are capable, solid platforms that deploy increasingly modern weapons and sensor platforms on stable hulls based on proven engineering concepts. A commercially competitive Japanese domestic shipbuilding industry and a cutting-edge, comprehensive engineering ecosystem built this fleet to form the core of a surface fleet only eclipsed by the U.S. Navy and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). More impressively, the JMSDF accomplished this while only investing around 1 percent of its GDP into defense during the duration of the fleet’s buildup. How Japan accomplished this military-industrial feat is far beyond the scope of this article. However, naval leaders should understand and seek to learn from the incredibly sound engineering decision-making that built and deployed the JMSDF’s fleet of DDs.
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
The inventor of the shopping mall hated what they became. Then the teenagers arrived
In “coney island”, her collaboration with The National, Taylor Swift sings: “We were like the mall before the internet/ It was the one place to be.” It’s surprisingly astute. The mall, at least as a central place of connection, has been losing its cultural cachet for a while. But it’s not related to the ongoing death of the high street, catalysed by the convenience of online shopping. Because, when you think about it, the mall was never really about buying anything.The shopping mall as we know it – a fully enclosed, weather-controlled shopping complex – was pioneered by Victor Gruen,...
BBC
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
Powerful storms have battered areas of central and southern Europe, killing at least 12 people including three children. The deaths, most from falling trees, were reported in Italy and Austria, and on the French island of Corsica. Heavy rain and winds wrecked campsites on the island, while in Venice, Italy,...
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.
The participants of a wildlife tour in the Pantanal recently witnessed an absolutely epic wildlife interaction: A caiman appeared to be relaxing when suddenly, a jaguar sprang out of the thick vegetation next to the water. A split second before the jaguar reached it, the caiman tried to dart away. But the jaguar was too fast. It pounced on the caiman and after a couple of seconds of underwater struggle, emerged from the water with the soft underside of the neck of the big reptile clamped between its jaws. Then the big cat quickly disappeared back into the vegetation with its quarry.
If you're planning to travel to Germany, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Salt Bae's London Restaurant Raked In Millions Last Year & The Huge Bills Definitely Helped
Salty reviews and viral five-figure dinner bills couldn't sink the launch of Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London, which reportedly made several million dollars in the first few months after it opened. A financial report obtained by the U.K.'s National News shows that Nusr-Et made about £7 million in its...
A woman has been caught on Google Street view collecting a takeaway and "hungover" to the delight of the internet.
Hispano-Suiza H6C "Tulipwood" Torpedo: Wooden Car Worth Much Paper
Mahogany isn't the first material you'd think to make a car body from, but it actually provided this Hispano-Suiza H6C "Tulipwood" Torpedo with some great advantages in the racing of its day. It heads to auction in Monterey this weekend and surprise, surprise, it ain't cheap. This absolute wonder is...
During the summer months it's so important to make sure that your animals have plenty of shade and water. Which is probably why TikToker Jael Geijo (@jaelandomar) of the United Kingdom stopped what they were doing and took video of a group of sheep grappling for shade. The TikTok creator ultimately chose to share the footage online and now people are speaking up to make sure these poor sheep stay cool.
