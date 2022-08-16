ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Police investigating shots fired on President Clinton Ave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officers detained two individuals in relation to the incident on President Clinton Avenue earlier today. An image has been released of a possible suspect who fled the scene wearing green shorts and possibly missing one shoe. Vehicles and a business were struck during the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Kait 8

Woman killed in rollover crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Highway 385 south of Kensett. Skylar D. Berry, 18, of Judsonia,...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Thieves wanted by Sherwood police for stealing from Academy Sports

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of stealing several items from an area retail business. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occured on July 27 at Academy Sports. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
SHERWOOD, AR
KTTS

3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Jacksonville Police Department search for missing child

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 12-year-old Sa’Mari Garry was last seen in Jacksonville and is believed to possibly be with her non-custodial mother, Rickelle Reed. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
PINE BLUFF, AR

