Police investigating shots fired on President Clinton Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officers detained two individuals in relation to the incident on President Clinton Avenue earlier today. An image has been released of a possible suspect who fled the scene wearing green shorts and possibly missing one shoe. Vehicles and a business were struck during the...
Police investigating gunfire in Little Rock River Market
Police in Little Rock are investigating a report of shots fired near the River Market area Friday afternoon.
KATV
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
ktoy1047.com
Arkansas State Police are investigating two more shootings in connection with weekend gun violence
Both cases were brought to the attention of state police special agents by vehicle drivers following Tuesday’s joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police. The Arkansas State Police are investigating a total of six cases of gunfire directed...
Man arrested for allegedly buying, selling body parts from Arkansas on Facebook
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a man they said was allegedly purchasing and selling human remains from Arkansas on Facebook.
Kait 8
Woman killed in rollover crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman died Thursday night when the car she was riding in ran off the road and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Highway 385 south of Kensett. Skylar D. Berry, 18, of Judsonia,...
Pregnant mom & 5-year-old shot in Little Rock shootings, adding to total
Two separate shootings happened early Wednesday morning in Little Rock leaving three people injured, including a child.
Family still wants answers 6 years after Conway man killed
It’s been six years since a Conway man was murdered in his home. The family of Terry Credit is still searching for answers and wants to know who killed him.
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
Little Rock police investigating early morning apartment parking lot shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Little Rock Police Department introduces new headquarters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you were to take a drive down to Markham Street in Downtown Little Rock, you'd likely notice a new addition – the new Little Rock Police Headquarters. The Little Rock Police Department is almost completely moved into its brand new building, and it...
LRPD: Man arrested in killing at convenience store connected to more shootings
A man believed to be responsible for killing a person at a gas station Sunday night is facing additional charges in another weekend shooting.
‘It’s unacceptable’ City leaders, law enforcement discuss violent weekend that included 15 ‘shooting incidents’
City leaders and law enforcement officials updated the public with the latest information about a violent weekend that included at least 15 "shooting incidents." They attributed much of it to one man who was arrested Sunday evening.
KATV
Thieves wanted by Sherwood police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of stealing several items from an area retail business. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occured on July 27 at Academy Sports. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
KATV
Sheriff's office investigating fatal traffic accident on Lawson Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office alerted citizens to a fatal accident in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday. According to officials, the accident happened at the 17000 block of Lawson Road. Deputies urged the public to avoid the area and closed down Lawson Road as a...
KTTS
3 Dead, 3 Hurt After Shootings In Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State and local authorities are investigating after a series of weekend shootings left three people dead and three others injured in the Little Rock area. As many as 11 shootings happened Saturday and Sunday and authorities are trying to determined whether they are connected.
Jacksonville Police Department search for missing child
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 12-year-old Sa’Mari Garry was last seen in Jacksonville and is believed to possibly be with her non-custodial mother, Rickelle Reed. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts...
Records show accused Little Rock spree shooter Davis Jones has long criminal history
A 31-year-old Little Rock many faces a slew of serious charges following multiple shootings during a violent weekend in the Capitol City.
LRPD: Deadly crash shuts down part of Scott Hamilton Drive
Police in Little Rock are advising drivers to avoid part of Scott Hamilton Drive after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.
Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains. The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation. The remains have been sent to the...
