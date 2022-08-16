Fantasy football: Where to draft Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

After a juicy offseason that swirled around a potential retirement, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be back on the field for the 2022 season. No one really knew what to expect from Rodgers, but he’s back.

The 4-time MVP will make an appearance for his 17th season.

Below, we look at Aaron Rodgers‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him for his possible farewell season.

Rodgers has garnered an extensive resume over his years. Despite his age, he still tallied numerous honors in the 2021 season. Rodgers was named Most Valuable Player by the AP and by the PFWA.

Aaron Rodgers’ ADP: 70.39

Rodgers has an ADP of 70.39 in redraft leagues, which puts him in the range of the late 5th to early 6th round. His ADP is lower than his teammate Aaron Jones (20.77), though.

Among quarterbacks, Rodgers’ ADP puts him 11th at the position, behind the likes of Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), and slightly ahead of Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), and Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders).

Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 stats:

Games: 16

Passing yards: 4,115

Completions | attempts: 366 | 531

Passing touchdowns: 37

Interceptions: 4

Carries | rushing yards: 33 | 101

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Where should you draft Rodgers?

Rodgers’ fantasy value, by most people’s expectations, will take a hit without WR Davante Adams (now with the Raiders). The veteran QB’s weapons aren’t what they used to be, but he’s done more with less.

Rodgers had a terrific season last year and is a great option in this elite 2nd tier of quarterbacks. Rodgers ranked 6th in fantasy points and 7th in fantasy points per game among QBs with more than 14 games played.

The loss of Adams will hurt, but the Packers did get WR Sammy Watkins, have Rodgers’ old teammate WR Randall Cobb and took WR Christian Watson in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The options will be there, and the MVP will get his numbers. I would take Rodgers above Wilson and certainly above Lance and Carr. He’s consistently been one of the best players in the NFL.

Draft Rodgers comfortable in the early-7th, late-6th round as quarterbacks start to get nabbed across the board in that range.

