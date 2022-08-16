ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fantasy football: Where to draft Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After a juicy offseason that swirled around a potential retirement, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be back on the field for the 2022 season. No one really knew what to expect from Rodgers, but he’s back.

The 4-time MVP will make an appearance for his 17th season.

Below, we look at Aaron Rodgers‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him for his possible farewell season.

Rodgers has garnered an extensive resume over his years. Despite his age, he still tallied numerous honors in the 2021 season. Rodgers was named Most Valuable Player by the AP and by the PFWA.

Aaron Rodgers’ ADP: 70.39

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com)

Rodgers has an ADP of 70.39 in redraft leagues, which puts him in the range of the late 5th to early 6th round. His ADP is lower than his teammate Aaron Jones (20.77), though.

Among quarterbacks, Rodgers’ ADP puts him 11th at the position, behind the likes of Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), and Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys), and slightly ahead of Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), and Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders).

Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 stats:

Games: 16

Passing yards: 4,115

Completions | attempts: 366 | 531

Passing touchdowns: 37

Interceptions: 4

Carries | rushing yards: 33 | 101

Rushing touchdowns: 3

Where should you draft Rodgers?

Rodgers’ fantasy value, by most people’s expectations, will take a hit without WR Davante Adams (now with the Raiders). The veteran QB’s weapons aren’t what they used to be, but he’s done more with less.

Rodgers had a terrific season last year and is a great option in this elite 2nd tier of quarterbacks. Rodgers ranked 6th in fantasy points and 7th in fantasy points per game among QBs with more than 14 games played.

The loss of Adams will hurt, but the Packers did get WR Sammy Watkins, have Rodgers’ old teammate WR Randall Cobb and took WR Christian Watson in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The options will be there, and the MVP will get his numbers. I would take Rodgers above Wilson and certainly above Lance and Carr. He’s consistently been one of the best players in the NFL.

Draft Rodgers comfortable in the early-7th, late-6th round as quarterbacks start to get nabbed across the board in that range.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Taysom Hill catches a screen pass and converts a first down vs. Packers

It didn’t take long for Taysom Hill to get started on his highlight reel. The New Orleans Saints quarterback-turned-tight end executed a screen perfectly on the team’s opening drive against the Green Bay Packers, catching the pass from Ian Book and turning to follow his blockers upfield. The big men up front got to their spots on time and opened a lane for Hill, who thundered through the gap to fall forward and gain 10 yards, and pick up a fresh set of downs.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Giants waive Austin Proehl

New York Giants waive Austin Proehl

Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022. As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February. The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints send backup guard Forrest Lamp to I.R., re-sign kicker John Parker Romo

Ahead of the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers preseason game the Saints made a couple of roster moves. Friday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire reported that New Orleans placed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on injured reserve, brought kicker John Park Romo back, and had offensive lineman Sage Doxtater revert to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Houston Texans will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night at SoFi Stadium. The Texans are coming off a 17-13 win over the Saints with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel leading the way. We should see some more of Mills tonight as they look to name a starter for week one. As for the Rams, they are coming off a 29-22 win over the Chargers and Sean McVay will be sitting his starters yet again this week. Bryce Perkins looked great last week throwing 2 touchdowns and going 10 for 17.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Chris Olave's first touchdown catch in a Saints uniform

Whew buddy. Chris Olave introduced himself to the NFL in Friday night’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers, snagging a 20-yard touchdown reception to close out the first half. It’s exactly the sort of play we’re looking for from the New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick, and it drew a range of celebratory reactions from local media and Saints fans on social media. See for yourself:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
