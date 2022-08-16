ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fantasy football: Where to draft Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZ62k_0hIiIxjh00

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones has a bright future ahead as he looks to the 2022 NFL season. After only 6 seasons with the Packers, Jones is quickly moving up the franchise’s all-time rushing list.

He already ranks in the Packers’ top 5 with 4,163 yards and is closing in on Tony Canadeo and John Brockington, who are 4th and 3rd respectively on the list.

Below, we look at Aaron Jones‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Jones will split some of the snaps with 3rd-year RB AJ Dillon but is fully expected to be the lead back in Green Bay and is also active in the pass-catching game.

Aaron Jones’ ADP: 22.77

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com)

Jones has an ADP of 22.77 in redraft leagues, which puts him in the late 2nd round of the draft. He has the highest ADP on the Green Bay roster.

Among running backs, Jones’ ADP puts him 11th at the position, behind the likes of Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), and D’Andre Swift (Detroit Lions) and slightly ahead of Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), and Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos).

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For over 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW22 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Aaron Jones’ 2021 stats

Games: 15

Carries | rushing yards: 171 | 799

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Receptions | receiving yards: 52 | 391

Receiving touchdowns: 6

Where should you draft Jones?

Jones’ fantasy value should almost get a boost from Dillon’s involvement. With Davante Adams no longer in Green Bay (now with Las Vegas), it seems likely the team relies more on the skill set of Jones.

Jones will be the lead back and likely eat up a majority of the snaps. He played in 58% of the offensive snaps last season. I would expect that to be relatively similar to that figure.

The loss of Adams may help Jones’ value because he’ll be a more primary option for star QB Aaron Rodgers. Jones had 6 receiving touchdowns and 52 receptions on 65 targets a season ago. Those should only be expected to go up this season without Adams.

Jones is appropriately placed after Chubb and Swift, but his consistency and the Packers offense at large make him a valuable option. I would take Jones comfortable in the mid-2nd round and feel elated if he drops past 22.

He could hover around the 16-20 mark in PPR formats.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas absolutely dominated in his first NFL game

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s most successful teams over the last decade, but they have, more often than not, fielded offensive lines that have ranked at or near the bottom of the league. Having former offensive line coach Tom Cable in charge of personnel for that group from 2011-2017 certainly didn’t help, and outside of the occasional expenditure, the front five hasn’t seemed to be a top priority for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Taysom Hill catches a screen pass and converts a first down vs. Packers

It didn’t take long for Taysom Hill to get started on his highlight reel. The New Orleans Saints quarterback-turned-tight end executed a screen perfectly on the team’s opening drive against the Green Bay Packers, catching the pass from Ian Book and turning to follow his blockers upfield. The big men up front got to their spots on time and opened a lane for Hill, who thundered through the gap to fall forward and gain 10 yards, and pick up a fresh set of downs.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Myfantasyleague Com#New York Giants#Thehuddle Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know

The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints send backup guard Forrest Lamp to I.R., re-sign kicker John Parker Romo

Ahead of the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers preseason game the Saints made a couple of roster moves. Friday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire reported that New Orleans placed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on injured reserve, brought kicker John Park Romo back, and had offensive lineman Sage Doxtater revert to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
ADP
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants waive Austin Proehl

Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022. As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February. The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The New Orleans Saints will meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night at Lambeau Field. The Saints are coming off a 17-13 loss where they struggled to get points as they look to turn that around they will be without Jameis Winston in this game. Meanwhile, the Packers will look to bounce back after a 28-21 loss to the 49ers as they give Aaron Rodgers another week of rest and go with Jordan Love. The Packers will look to be better with the ball after turning it over three times while putting up 437 total yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Chris Olave's first touchdown catch in a Saints uniform

Whew buddy. Chris Olave introduced himself to the NFL in Friday night’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers, snagging a 20-yard touchdown reception to close out the first half. It’s exactly the sort of play we’re looking for from the New Orleans Saints’ first-round pick, and it drew a range of celebratory reactions from local media and Saints fans on social media. See for yourself:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy