Fantasy football: Where to draft Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones has a bright future ahead as he looks to the 2022 NFL season. After only 6 seasons with the Packers, Jones is quickly moving up the franchise’s all-time rushing list.

He already ranks in the Packers’ top 5 with 4,163 yards and is closing in on Tony Canadeo and John Brockington, who are 4th and 3rd respectively on the list.

Below, we look at Aaron Jones‘ 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

Jones will split some of the snaps with 3rd-year RB AJ Dillon but is fully expected to be the lead back in Green Bay and is also active in the pass-catching game.

Aaron Jones’ ADP: 22.77

(ADP data courtesy of MyFantasyLeague.com)

Jones has an ADP of 22.77 in redraft leagues, which puts him in the late 2nd round of the draft. He has the highest ADP on the Green Bay roster.

Among running backs, Jones’ ADP puts him 11th at the position, behind the likes of Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), and D’Andre Swift (Detroit Lions) and slightly ahead of Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), and Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos).

Aaron Jones’ 2021 stats

Games: 15

Carries | rushing yards: 171 | 799

Rushing touchdowns: 4

Receptions | receiving yards: 52 | 391

Receiving touchdowns: 6

Where should you draft Jones?

Jones’ fantasy value should almost get a boost from Dillon’s involvement. With Davante Adams no longer in Green Bay (now with Las Vegas), it seems likely the team relies more on the skill set of Jones.

Jones will be the lead back and likely eat up a majority of the snaps. He played in 58% of the offensive snaps last season. I would expect that to be relatively similar to that figure.

The loss of Adams may help Jones’ value because he’ll be a more primary option for star QB Aaron Rodgers. Jones had 6 receiving touchdowns and 52 receptions on 65 targets a season ago. Those should only be expected to go up this season without Adams.

Jones is appropriately placed after Chubb and Swift, but his consistency and the Packers offense at large make him a valuable option. I would take Jones comfortable in the mid-2nd round and feel elated if he drops past 22.

He could hover around the 16-20 mark in PPR formats.

