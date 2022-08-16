Read full article on original website
The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In West Virginia (Hotels & Resorts)
West Virginia is a lush, green terrain offering breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Nature and history collide to paint its vibrant outdoor canvas. It is the perfect location for a private getaway. Couples searching for a beautiful landscape with endless outdoor activities will certainly find what they need in...
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
electrek.co
A former West Virginia coal ash landfill is going to be replaced by a solar farm
Electric utility FirstEnergy Corp., which serves most of northern West Virginia, is going to repurpose a former coal ash landfill for a utility-scale solar farm. The Natural Resources Defense Council explains what coal ash is, and notes that it’s the US’s second-largest waste stream behind household trash:. Coal...
whbc.com
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia
As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
WVDOH road crews gaining ground to clear mudslides and reopen roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties continue to work long hours to clear mudslides and reopen roads in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by heavy localized thunderstorms. “The Cannelton Hollow area and...
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
wchstv.com
Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
Farm and Dairy
Maston receives 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored Violet Maston, of Jackson County, as a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients were honored...
Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — We might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show in the northern sky tonight. Much of Pennsylvania, Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia could catch a glimpse of the northern lights. NOAA, the National Oceanic ansd Atmospheric Administration says several large solar eruptions are heading toward earth.
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
woay.com
WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are less than 85 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, Tuesday, Aug. 16 was “National Poll Worker Recruitment...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
