WOWK 13 News

The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
POLITICS
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In West Virginia (Hotels & Resorts)

West Virginia is a lush, green terrain offering breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Nature and history collide to paint its vibrant outdoor canvas. It is the perfect location for a private getaway. Couples searching for a beautiful landscape with endless outdoor activities will certainly find what they need in...
TRAVEL
WBOY 12 News

8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

Maston receives 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored Violet Maston, of Jackson County, as a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award. The West Virginia Women in Agriculture program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients were honored...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
woay.com

WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are less than 85 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, Tuesday, Aug. 16 was “National Poll Worker Recruitment...
ELECTIONS
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE

