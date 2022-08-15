Read full article on original website
Man Utd pull plug on £15m Adrien Rabiot deal after his agent and mum demanded wages on same level as Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER UNITED have pulled the plug on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over his mum's excessive wage demands. SunSport understands United have called off the £15million deal after his mother and agent Veronique demanded a pay packet for her son similar to that of £240,000-a-week high earner Bruno Fernandes.
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!
With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
Brazil coach Tite hits back at Kylian Mbappe's claim that Europe has upper hand in World Cup
Brazil manager Tite hit back at France striker Kylian Mbappe's claim that World Cup qualifying is more difficult in Europe than in South America. Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe said in May that European teams, who have won the last four World Cups, have an advantage over their South American rivals because they play "high-level matches."
Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off
Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
Revealed: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Felix
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix. Manchester United had recently been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid striker Felix, with AS reporting that a €130m bid was rejected this week. With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up...
Manchester United agree £60m deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid on a four-year contract, with Brazilian's medical to take place over the weekend as Erik ten Hag's search for a defensive midfielder FINALLY nears an end
Manchester United have agreed a £60million deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro after a breakthrough in talks. A medical is scheduled for the weekend and the Brazil international will sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year. He was informed by Madrid president...
Tuesday August 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Christian Pulisic future: Man United interested in loan deal for USMNT, Chelsea forward - sources
Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. United are scrambling for reinforcements after making their worst start to a Premier League season and faltering in their pursuit of several players, including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong.
Real Madrid join Manchester United in the race to sign attacker
Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony. Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but in the last few days their interest in the Ajax winger has been revived. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Manchester...
Man Utd transfer blow as defender Jurrien Timber signs contract extension with Erik ten Hag’s old club Ajax
MANCHESTER UNITED have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target. Manager Erik ten Hag has been chasing central defender Jurrien Timber - who he coached during his time at Ajax. But that move now seems to be completely off the table after the 21-year-old Dutchman...
‘We are fighting for so many more things than just women’s football’, says England Euros winner Toone
ELLA TOONE joked about being pictured eating a Cornish pasty with the popularity of the Lionesses' soaring after their Euros triumph. And the Manchester United forward, 22, intends to keep using her platform to help grow the women’s game following the team’s historic win. Toone was speaking to...
Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target
Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”
This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
Does swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for an Atletico striker solve anything for Manchester United?
‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is an excellent song by The Clash, it could also be the theme tune to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker, obviously waking up in cold sweats at night after dreaming about coming out of the tunnel to Europa League music, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
Manchester United Have New Antony Bid Rejected By Ajax
Manchester United have had their newest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected in the past few days as United went back in with a new and improved offer to the Dutch champions, it has been revealed. Antony was known to be one of Erik Ten Hag’s priority targets this summer...
