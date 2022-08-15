ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
SB Nation

Opinion: So far, so good on Sunderland’s return to the Championship!

With just under five minutes of normal time left at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, this opening-season round-up could have been marginally different. But, still, Sunderland’s league unbeaten run remains intact, and the Black Cats have adapted to Championship life fairly well. For a newly-promoted side, the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Costa Rican#La Nacion#Herediano
Daily Mail

Manchester United agree £60m deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid on a four-year contract, with Brazilian's medical to take place over the weekend as Erik ten Hag's search for a defensive midfielder FINALLY nears an end

Manchester United have agreed a £60million deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro after a breakthrough in talks. A medical is scheduled for the weekend and the Brazil international will sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year. He was informed by Madrid president...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday August 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
Yardbarker

Real Madrid join Manchester United in the race to sign attacker

Real Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony. Antony has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but in the last few days their interest in the Ajax winger has been revived. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target

Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist. The English side has been in talks with the entourage of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk: “We Will Do Everything That’s Possible To Win There”

This match against Manchester United at Old Trafford is usually saved for later in the season, but with that looming black hole known as the World Cup happening in December, a lot of those matches got pushed up. To the third match of the season. After an uncharacteristic slow start from Liverpool, and a catastrophic one from United, the stage is set for something special - or dire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Does swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for an Atletico striker solve anything for Manchester United?

‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ is an excellent song by The Clash, it could also be the theme tune to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese striker, obviously waking up in cold sweats at night after dreaming about coming out of the tunnel to Europa League music, has been actively seeking a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?

It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Have New Antony Bid Rejected By Ajax

Manchester United have had their newest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected in the past few days as United went back in with a new and improved offer to the Dutch champions, it has been revealed. Antony was known to be one of Erik Ten Hag’s priority targets this summer...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy