Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks

Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
Top NFL Draft prospects Seahawks fans must follow in 2023

Despite Seahawks Nation trying to talk themselves into the Drew Lock Era, chances are the Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft pick will likely be in the low single digits. The season after losing nine-time Pro Bowl, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson it’s almost inevitable. The good news is that there are a ton of incredible […] The post Top NFL Draft prospects Seahawks fans must follow in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Black quarterback stigma focus of new book

"Pass Interference," a new book by Jackson State grad Wisdom Martin, explores the racist hurdles and obstacles HBCU and non-HBCU black quarterbacks faced in trying to make it to the professional ranks. The post Black quarterback stigma focus of new book appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
