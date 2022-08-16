Read full article on original website
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Huard Should or Shouldn't Start at UW Quarterback
Breaking down the second of three candidates seeking the job.
WATCH: Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. shows off elite speed
The Chicago Bears waited until the third round of the 2022 NFL draft to select a wide receiver, but they got themselves a burner in Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., who is already showing off his elite speed in preseason action. Jones may be 25 years old as a rookie,...
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
Top NFL Draft prospects Seahawks fans must follow in 2023
Despite Seahawks Nation trying to talk themselves into the Drew Lock Era, chances are the Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft pick will likely be in the low single digits. The season after losing nine-time Pro Bowl, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson it’s almost inevitable. The good news is that there are a ton of incredible […] The post Top NFL Draft prospects Seahawks fans must follow in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Black quarterback stigma focus of new book
"Pass Interference," a new book by Jackson State grad Wisdom Martin, explores the racist hurdles and obstacles HBCU and non-HBCU black quarterbacks faced in trying to make it to the professional ranks. The post Black quarterback stigma focus of new book appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Seahawks starting offensive guard Damien Lewis suffers ankle injury in preseason contest vs. Bears
The Seattle Seahawks suffered an injury along the offensive line during their 27-11 Week 2 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. In the second quarter, starting left guard Damien Lewis went down with an ankle injury, and was carted off the field. Following the game, Seahawks head...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'banged his knee' vs. Bears but could have returned
The Seahawks offense was relatively pathetic until garbage time against the Bears last night, raising more doubts about the future of their passing attack in the post-Russell Wilson era. Geno Smith had an opportunity to seal the deal and effectively win the team’s QB1 job, but he didn’t do much...
'Different Level': Pete Carroll on How Seahawks DB Coby Bryant Stood Out
In a loss full of Seattle mistakes, Bryant set himself apart from the pack.
