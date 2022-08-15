Read full article on original website
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
Yardbarker
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
Yardbarker
Report: Flames sign Nazem Kadri, working on moving Sean Monahan
The Calgary Flames are reportedly working on a deal to sign Nazem Kadri, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. Kadri, 31, scored 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021–22 regular season. He added seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
NHL
Red Wings prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship: Aug. 12-15 recap
DETROIT -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship is an opportunity for prospects to showcase their development, and the Detroit Red Wings have several to keep an eye on throughout the second week of the international tournament. All nine Detroit prospects are advancing to the quarterfinal round, which...
NHL
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Trade Coverage. 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker. Official deals since July 13, 2022. http://www.sjsharks.com/ @NHLdotcom. August 18,...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors
Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Been Linked to 3 UFA Right Wing Veterans
The Edmonton Oilers are a little light at right wing. With Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi signed, potentially two top-six spots are filled. That said, there continue to be trade rumors surrounding Puljujarvi and it’s clear that the team could stand to have some extra depth at a position of need. Essentially, GM Ken Holland needs to create competition for a spot but the trick is the money; moreover, that the Oilers have very little of it to spend.
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashville and the Predators also hosted the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend, the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and an outdoor game in February at Nissan Stadium. “The city, the Predators organization and the country music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a league event,” Bettman said. “We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL players.”
NHL
After challenging season, Kero hopes to provide Stars with veteran depth
Birthplace: Hancock, Mich. 2021-22 stats: 0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 23 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $750,000 million. Minor league salary of $375,000. Performance evaluation. Kero had a challenging season. He missed about a month with a concussion, and then found himself pushed...
Yardbarker
Flames reportedly sign top free agent Nazem Kadri to seven-year contract
Shortly after the news broke, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the seven-year pact carries a $7 million AAV. Kadri, 31, was an unrestricted free agent after finishing up a six-year contract with a $4.5 million cap hit. He originally signed that deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who drafted him seventh overall in 2009, but he was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche partway through it along with Calle Rosen and a third-round pick for Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot, and a sixth-round pick.
NHL
Karlsson hoping to bring net-front scoring touch to Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Linus Karlsson surpassed the rookie goal scoring record set by Elias Pettersson in the Swedish Hockey League last season and the Vancouver Canucks forward prospect believes that success can translate in North America this season. Karlsson (6-foot-1, 178 pounds) was named SHL rookie of the year after the...
NHL
Penguins Announce Training Staff Additions and Promotions
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Jesse Green as director of performance & sport science and Jason Meehan as director of reconditioning, and promoted Brandon Mazza to performance therapist/athletic trainer, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have hired Anthony Moore as the team's performance coach...
Carolina Hurricanes sign Anttoni Honka to 3-year deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed Finnish defenseman Anttoni Honka to a three-year, entry-level deal Wednesday. Honka, 21, will earn $750,000 at
Yardbarker
Nathan Legare Needs to Take Big Step for Penguins in 2022-23
In the not too distant past, Nathan Legare was one of the best prospects in the Pittsburgh Penguins system. Legare was drafted by the Penguins in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft and looked to have one of the brightest futures in the organization. Ever since singing his...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Neil Smith nixed a Rangers trade for Adam Oates before going after Eric Lindros
Neil Smith remains the only General Manager in the last 82 years to win a Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers. When he joined the organization in 1989, the team already had future stars in Brian Leetch and Mike Richter, but he knew they needed much more. Neil’s early drafting yielded results with players like Doug Weight and three key Russian stars in Sergei Nemchinov, Sergei Zubov, and Alexei Kovalev. All five players would in one way or another play huge roles in winning the 1994 Stanley Cup. However, Neil also wanted results quickly and went after it via trades.
