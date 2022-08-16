ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida police shooting: Miami-Dade officer critically wounded, suspect dead, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Florida police shooting: Miami-Dade officer critically wounded, suspect killed, officials say

MIAMI — A Florida police officer has been hospitalized with critical injuries and a suspect is dead following a Monday night shootout in Miami, authorities said.

According to WSVN-TV and the Miami Herald, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 67th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City. Miami-Dade police stopped a white car linked to an earlier robbery, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, the department said. The driver then struck several police cruisers and fled, eventually crashing into a civilian vehicle about 10 blocks away, authorities said.

After the wreck, a shootout occurred, leaving one of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail detectives critically wounded, according to police. Officials said the suspect also was shot and died at the scene, WSVN reported.

Police, who have not identified the suspect or the officer, took to Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. to ask the community to pray for the injured detective.

No further information was immediately available.

