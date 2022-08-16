The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, upon his appointment to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas was founded in 1874 and is an organization that represents the 254 current Sheriffs across the great State of Texas. Sheriff Henderson is the first Sheriff from Montgomery County to ever be appointed to a position with the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. Sheriff Henderson stated, “I am honored to serve my fellow Sheriffs with the same passion and commitment I’ve made to my employees and the citizens of Montgomery County. Thank you to my fellow Sheriffs for your confidence in me, my leadership, and my vision for law enforcement.” Please join us in congratulating Sheriff Henderson for this recognition and appointment among his peers. We wish Sheriff Henderson great success as he continues to set the pace for public safety services across Texas.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO