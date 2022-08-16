Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back in response to 'defund the police' question
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently went on the offensive when a reporter questioned if there’s been an effort to defund the police. The question was about Sen. John Whitmire, who claimed the county is spending less on police and more on outside programs.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas
The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, upon his appointment to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas was founded in 1874 and is an organization that represents the 254 current Sheriffs across the great State of Texas. Sheriff Henderson is the first Sheriff from Montgomery County to ever be appointed to a position with the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. Sheriff Henderson stated, “I am honored to serve my fellow Sheriffs with the same passion and commitment I’ve made to my employees and the citizens of Montgomery County. Thank you to my fellow Sheriffs for your confidence in me, my leadership, and my vision for law enforcement.” Please join us in congratulating Sheriff Henderson for this recognition and appointment among his peers. We wish Sheriff Henderson great success as he continues to set the pace for public safety services across Texas.
thevindicator.com
Commissioners discuss law enforcement needs
Increasing police responsiveness, funding, and placing more boots on the ground was the theme of the county commissioner's workshop last week, as local peace officers and the community addressed law enforcement in the county. A local community group called Taylor’s Organization that assists law enforcement, military, and first responders reached...
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED
Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
Houston Chronicle
Montgomery County proposes absorbing Woodlands Township's $10M law enforcement payroll
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners want sheriff’s office employees now dedicated to The Woodlands Township to be added to the county payroll, ending a longtime financial contract with the township. As part of that proposed change, the county is planning...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Constable Deputy in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 16, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23500 block of Cimber Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved refused to comply with the deputy's commands and struck him in the face multiple times. After a brief...
irlonestar.com
8.15.22 – “Who is Keeping Our Records” Montgomery County, Melisa Miller – District Clerk – Voices In Action
8.15.22 – “Who is Keeping Our Records” Montgomery County, Melisa Miller – District Clerk – Voices In Action. **************************************************. **************************************************. Donate to Voces En Accion – https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WB4TSGZ877DJY. More Info on Voices in Action/Voces En Accion. —– Website: https://irlonestar.com/vea. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VEAACCION01. Email: vea1@email.com. This show...
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
iheart.com
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
Harris County Appraisal District board votes to change name
The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Harris County Appraisal District will have a new name starting in 2023. The HCAD's board of directors voted Aug. 17 voted to change its name to the Harris Central Appraisal District....
mocomotive.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Suspect shot to death by Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies after man pointed weapon at them, constable says
A suspect was shot to death Thursday by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies after the man pointed a weapon at officials, according to Constable Mark Herman. Deputies were called about a weapons disturbance at a Frontier Inn Extended Stay in the 16500 block of North Freeway at North Vista Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER IN GRANGERLAND ESCAPES SERIOUS INJURY
At 4:30 am a call came into Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reporting a major accident with an auto vs cow. A second call came in the caller stated a car hit the cow and it was now ground beef. MCSO responded along with Caney Creek Fire Department to the location at Coon Massey and FM 3083. There they did find a deceased cow and a vehicle with extensive damage. The driver struck the cow causing the hood to fold up over the windshield. That is most likely what saved the driver from any injury and prevented the cow from coming completely through the windshield. TXDOT is removing the cow. MCSO is searching for an owner.
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
KFDM-TV
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Conroe man sent to prison for violently abducting ex-girlfriend
CONROE, TX -- A 24-year-old Conroe man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of kidnapping of a minor victim from Northwest Houston, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty April 19. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to serve 131 months...
