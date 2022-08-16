ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, upon his appointment to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas was founded in 1874 and is an organization that represents the 254 current Sheriffs across the great State of Texas. Sheriff Henderson is the first Sheriff from Montgomery County to ever be appointed to a position with the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. Sheriff Henderson stated, “I am honored to serve my fellow Sheriffs with the same passion and commitment I’ve made to my employees and the citizens of Montgomery County. Thank you to my fellow Sheriffs for your confidence in me, my leadership, and my vision for law enforcement.” Please join us in congratulating Sheriff Henderson for this recognition and appointment among his peers. We wish Sheriff Henderson great success as he continues to set the pace for public safety services across Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Commissioners discuss law enforcement needs

Increasing police responsiveness, funding, and placing more boots on the ground was the theme of the county commissioner's workshop last week, as local peace officers and the community addressed law enforcement in the county. A local community group called Taylor’s Organization that assists law enforcement, military, and first responders reached...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
KWTX

District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

THOUSANDS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

Tuesday morning a resident in Southern Crossing in Liberty County spotted a vehicle backed into a home across the street. It was a family member’s home. He walked across the street to confront the trio of two males and a female. The female told him the property owner gave them permission to remove items from home. They then jumped in the vehicle with a trailer attached that also belonged to the resident. The male who confronted the trio called 911 and gave chase. They went to a location off Rebel Road in Splendora which was Montgomery County. Moments later police converged on the property and arrested the trio. On the property were thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, vehicles, golf carts, and trailers. In all ten vehicles, including trailers, and ATV were recovered. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took lead on the case since it originally happened in Liberty County. However, Montgomery County Auto Theft Detectives were also called to the scene to assist in identifying the stolen property.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Suspect Arrested For Assaulting A Constable Deputy in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 16, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23500 block of Cimber Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, the suspect involved refused to comply with the deputy's commands and struck him in the face multiple times. After a brief...
SPRING, TX
irlonestar.com

8.15.22 – “Who is Keeping Our Records” Montgomery County, Melisa Miller – District Clerk – Voices In Action

8.15.22 – “Who is Keeping Our Records” Montgomery County, Melisa Miller – District Clerk – Voices In Action. **************************************************. **************************************************. Donate to Voces En Accion – https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WB4TSGZ877DJY. More Info on Voices in Action/Voces En Accion. —– Website: https://irlonestar.com/vea. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VEAACCION01. Email: vea1@email.com. This show...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER IN GRANGERLAND ESCAPES SERIOUS INJURY

At 4:30 am a call came into Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reporting a major accident with an auto vs cow. A second call came in the caller stated a car hit the cow and it was now ground beef. MCSO responded along with Caney Creek Fire Department to the location at Coon Massey and FM 3083. There they did find a deceased cow and a vehicle with extensive damage. The driver struck the cow causing the hood to fold up over the windshield. That is most likely what saved the driver from any injury and prevented the cow from coming completely through the windshield. TXDOT is removing the cow. MCSO is searching for an owner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT

Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Conroe man sent to prison for violently abducting ex-girlfriend

CONROE, TX -- A 24-year-old Conroe man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of kidnapping of a minor victim from Northwest Houston, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty April 19. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to serve 131 months...
CONROE, TX

