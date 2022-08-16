Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Enchant to Light Up San Jose This Holiday Season
Enchant, billed as the world's largest holiday-themed light spectacle, is coming to the South Bay. The light extravaganza, known for its maze featuring more than 4 million lights, will take over PayPal Park in San Jose beginning Nov. 25. Enchant also features a 100-foot holiday tree, ice skating, live entertainment,...
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21
Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
New high-speed rail route approved between San Francisco and San Jose
The move by California’s High-Speed Rail Board completes the environmental go-ahead for the project from the Bay Area through the central valley, bringing the 220-mile-per-hour electric rail system a step closer to construction
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
viatravelers.com
27 Best Things to do in San Jose, California
San Jose, California, is a large city in Silicon Valley’s heart that I loved visiting. The area is known for its technology and innovation, but there is much more to discover in San Jose! From fantastic food and drink to outdoor adventures and cultural experiences, there is something there for everyone.
Loco moco lowdown: Morning Wood brings its Hawaiian-Japanese-Korean fusion breakfasts back in a new location
Five years after first opening to long lines in San Bruno, the popular brunch spot is reopening in San Mateo. When Morning Wood began dishing up traditional Hawaiian and Japanese breakfast dishes out of its San Bruno restaurant in 2017, it quickly drew a lengthy line outside the front entrance every morning. The popular restaurant where customers could order loco moco and French toast with adzuki bean syrup outgrew the small San Bruno space after a few years, and in 2021 it transformed into Diamond Head General Store, a market and takeout-only restaurant. The market is stocked with beloved Japanese and Hawaiian grocery items like Hawaiian Sun Pass-O-Guava Nectar and Kewpie mayo. Customers can order poke bowls, Hawaiian-style plates, breakfast items and grab-and-go items such as musubi, bento boxes and sushi rolls.
SoCal couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at San Jose hotel
(KRON) — In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita […]
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
KTVU FOX 2
High-speed rail authority approves final environmental documents for SJ-SF section
SAN FRANCISCO - The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg. The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch,...
KTVU FOX 2
Street racers slam into Oakland nonprofit 'Homies Empowerment' on opening day
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland nonprofit, Homies Empowerment, says its care center is displaced after two cars hit their building. An employee at the center on Thursday said one of the cars made it halfway inside their building at the corner of 77th and MacArthur Boulevard. Investigators believe the two...
Massive Silicon Valley food bank held up by appeal
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse—which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center—received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
KTVU FOX 2
Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill
DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco community youth center burglarized, students' gifts stolen
A San Francisco nonprofit that planned to give students gift cards for back to school supplies were shocked to learn Wednesday morning that their community center was burglarized. The thieves in the Richmond District were caught on camera. Community members are hoping tips lead to arrests.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves hold employee at knifepoint, rob San Jose Peters bakery
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video brandishing knives and stealing the cash box from Peters Bakery on Alum Rock Avenue. The robbery took place around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the bakery wrote on their Facebook page. The bakery...
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
Eater
Why You Must Visit This Lo-Fi Santa Cruz Coffee Shop After a Surf Session
Stepping out of my friend’s big silver Sequoia (which is a type of car in addition to a genus of tree, I know now) I spot the first sign we’re on the right track: a dumpster with “Taylor Swift” spray-painted in sloppy white font. Now keep in mind I listened to Folklore on repeat as I drove through rural Washington and fully cosplayed as Harry Styles for an ex-boyfriend’s Taylor Swift-themed party in college. Also, keep in mind I am no surfer extraordinaire, just a run-of-the-mill kook. But when I recommend 11th Hour Coffee, and when I say a lazy Taylor Swift joke is just the tip of this joyous iceberg, it’s not in spite of those facts but indeed because of them; for a good time surfing in Northern California’s surfing holy land, not taking anything too seriously, there’s nothing better than rejuvenating at this downtown house of caffeine after the fact.
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves steal back-to-school gift cards worth $1,000 from San Francisco non-profit
SAN FRANCISCO - Sarah Wan says she got the call from her staff about 9:30 Wednesday morning. The front gate of the Community Youth Center on Clement Street in San Francisco's Richmond District was broken. A security camera recorded two thieves taking a key lockbox that was on the metal gate.
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
KTVU FOX 2
Cellphone helps San Francisco firefighters rescue woman
Firefighters in San Francisco are crediting mobile technology for a rescue. It's a piece of technology we all walk around with every day, and now first responders are using mobile technology to lead them to people who need help.
