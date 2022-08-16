Stepping out of my friend’s big silver Sequoia (which is a type of car in addition to a genus of tree, I know now) I spot the first sign we’re on the right track: a dumpster with “Taylor Swift” spray-painted in sloppy white font. Now keep in mind I listened to Folklore on repeat as I drove through rural Washington and fully cosplayed as Harry Styles for an ex-boyfriend’s Taylor Swift-themed party in college. Also, keep in mind I am no surfer extraordinaire, just a run-of-the-mill kook. But when I recommend 11th Hour Coffee, and when I say a lazy Taylor Swift joke is just the tip of this joyous iceberg, it’s not in spite of those facts but indeed because of them; for a good time surfing in Northern California’s surfing holy land, not taking anything too seriously, there’s nothing better than rejuvenating at this downtown house of caffeine after the fact.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO