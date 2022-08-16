ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Applied Materials (AMAT -3.36%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

EHang Holdings Limited (EH -6.08%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

360 Finance Inc (QFIN -0.27%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

NetEase (NTES) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

NetEase (NTES -1.64%) Good day, and welcome to the NetEase 2022 second quarter earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Margaret Shi, IR director of NetEase. Please go ahead, ma'am. Margaret Shi -- Director, Investor Relations. Thank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE -4.70%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Las Vegas Is no Longer a Casino Town

Casino revenue only accounts for about a quarter of resort revenue in Las Vegas. Regional casinos, on the other hand, rely on the casino for about three-quarters of their revenue. Traffic is the name of the game in Las Vegas, not catering to high rollers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now

Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

LSI Industries (LYTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

LSI Industries (LYTS 1.75%) Greetings and welcome to LSI Industries' fiscal fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 10%, Is This Warren Buffett Stock a Buy?

Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought shares of Paramount in the first quarter of 2022. Paramount recently reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

Stock-split euphoria has taken Wall Street by storm in 2022. EV maker Tesla, one of Wall Street's most widely held stocks, will soon be enacting a stock split. For current and prospective Tesla shareholders, it's important to understand the ramifications of this split.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market

Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery.
BUSINESS

