Pima County, AZ

1 Person Dead, 5 Others Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Pima County (Vail, AZ)

 3 days ago

Police reports indicate that a juvenile was killed, and 5 other people were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 westbound late on Sunday.

L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Head-On Collision on Interstate 10 [Vail, AZ]

Police responded to a crash on August 14th at around 11:00 p.m. involving a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Camry. Furthermore, police said the Mazda was traveling east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Toyota. According to responding emergency crews, one juvenile occupant of the Mazda died...
VAIL, AZ
