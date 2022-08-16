ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

EHang Holdings Limited (EH -6.08%) Q2 2022 Earnings
LSI Industries (LYTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

LSI Industries (LYTS 1.75%) Greetings and welcome to LSI Industries' fiscal fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were revealed.
Why Bill.com Stock Jumped 14% Today

The company beat revenue and earnings expectations in the quarter. Bill.com issued strong guidance for its fiscal 2023 first quarter.
Down 10%, Is This Warren Buffett Stock a Buy?

Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought shares of Paramount in the first quarter of 2022. Paramount recently reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations.
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot of pressure.
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment into substantial returns.
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a household name.
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL -2.96%) Q4 2022 Earnings
360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

360 Finance Inc (QFIN -0.27%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Stoneco LTD (STNE -22.30%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Strong Q4 Outlook

Applied Materials, Inc AMAT reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $6.52 billion, beating the consensus of $6.28 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.94 (+2% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.79. Semiconductor Systems sales $4.73 billion (+6.3% Y/Y); Applied Global Services $1.42 billion (+10.4% Y/Y); and Display and Adjacent Markets sales.
Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS 3.85%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Want $7,800 in Passive Income? These 2 Monster Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

The two stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they've raised their payouts at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running. One of the pair is facing some headwinds, but cooling investor sentiment makes its dividend yield especially attractive.
