FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Commemorative coin in honor of our local, Community Leaders - Civil Rights Activists Lucille & Rostell Williams at TAAMTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the SonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KTAL
2 from Louisiana arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people from Louisiana were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
KTAL
Scattered storms Thursday, heavy rain likely next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a stormy early morning in the ArkLaTex with the early day rainfall, and lingering clouds giving us some major heat relief today. A rainy pattern is looking likely for much of next week as well. The heaviest rain early in the morning...
KTAL
La. Dept. of Health: The very young, elderly most vulnerable to heat-related illness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Though Louisiana is making headway through August and inching closer to autumn, summer temperatures still seem to be in full force. As this is the case, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Tuesday (Aug 16) urged locals to keep precautions related to heat safety in mind.
KTAL
Two months’ worth of rain in a week?
A very wet week of weather for this time of year begins Sunday. During an average August and September Shreveport receives about 6.5” of rain. It’s possible that much rain could fall next week. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few weeks. Rain chances briefly...
KTAL
Texas man charged with stealing, selling employer’s fuel
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A north Texas man is in custody in Caddo Parish, accused of stealing and selling fuel from his employer. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Justin Price Wednesday, charging him with illegal possession of stolen things. CPSO says the Prosper, Texas man was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and De Soto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish.
KTAL
Arkansas to pay atheist group $16,000 in Jason Rapert social media lawsuit
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A settlement was reached Tuesday after an activist group accused Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert of wrongfully blocking users on his social media accounts. The state of Arkansas has to pay the American Atheists group $16,000 for bills they incurred during this lawsuit. Rapert was...
KTAL
WATCH: Baltimore county power station implodes in planned demolition
The former Charles P Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters, Maryland, was brought down in a scheduled implosion on Friday morning, August 19, footage shows. The defunct coal-fired plant had stood on 150 acres since 1961, and ceased operations in 2018, according to reports. This footage was streamed live to...
KTAL
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found...
KTAL
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Edwards to stop transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A team of lawyers are suing Governor John Bel Edwards, the state Department of Justice and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola. In July, the governor announced plans to relocate some of the violent juvenile offenders...
KTAL
DCFS releases initial report following investigation into toddler’s death by overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) has released the initial investigations of a report conducted after two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III died from a fentanyl overdose. The toddler is believed to have ingested pills left lying around before he was declared dead at...
