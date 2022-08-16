ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTAL

Scattered storms Thursday, heavy rain likely next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a stormy early morning in the ArkLaTex with the early day rainfall, and lingering clouds giving us some major heat relief today. A rainy pattern is looking likely for much of next week as well. The heaviest rain early in the morning...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Two months’ worth of rain in a week?

A very wet week of weather for this time of year begins Sunday. During an average August and September Shreveport receives about 6.5” of rain. It’s possible that much rain could fall next week. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few weeks. Rain chances briefly...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Texas man charged with stealing, selling employer’s fuel

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A north Texas man is in custody in Caddo Parish, accused of stealing and selling fuel from his employer. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 32-year-old Justin Price Wednesday, charging him with illegal possession of stolen things. CPSO says the Prosper, Texas man was caught stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel from his employer between June 26 and July 17. They say Price stole diesel from worksites in Sabine and De Soto parishes and then sold the fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found...
IDAHO STATE
