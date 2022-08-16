Read full article on original website
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego
Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
Naegi Announces Brick and Mortar Restaurant Coming Soon
Japanese Fried Chicken Sandos Headed to Oceanside
NBC San Diego
Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego
Country girls and boys across San Diego County, it’s time to buckle up for Boots in the Park. The traveling country music festival is making its way down to Waterfront Park with some big names taking the stage. Country star Tim McGraw will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Frank Ray and Seaforth.
NBC San Diego
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots
Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
SoulCycle closures to include Del Mar location
SoulCycle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations.
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
localemagazine.com
The 9 Coolest Pools in San Diego for “Locals Summer”
Say Goodbye to Summer Crowds and Take a Dip in These Sparkling Pools. America’s Finest City might be bordered by miles of beautiful beaches, but when the summer heat hits, nothing says fabulous like kicking back poolside—even better when there’s a chic hotel attached. Think less sandy toes and more keep the frosé coming! Thankfully, San Diego is home to a slew of fine hotels with equally sparkling swimming pools. From trendy downtown rooftops and a historical 1920s-era gem along the coast to contemporary North County haunts with cabanas and swoon-worthy sea views, we’ve rounded up the best hotel pools to dive into in San Diego. Best Pools San Diego.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego chefs team up for meal delivery service
San Diegans Richard Blais and Claudia Sandoval are among a handful of award-winning celebrity chefs who have lent their culinary expertise to Home Bistro, which ships frozen, single-serving gourmet entrees to customers homes. Customers order individual meals, or groups of five to 10 meals, online at homebistro.com and the packages...
theregistrysocal.com
Amazon Will Soon Fill 123,000 SQFT Creative Office Space at The Collection at UTC in La Jolla
Amazon is one step closer to moving into its new office space in the San Diego area. In May, the company announced plans to lease 123,000 square feet in La Jolla, with B + H Architects suggesting that designs on the project are set to begin soon. “We are very...
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22
August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
A Page from History: Surfing championships brought the world to Ocean Beach in ‘66
In September 1966, “The Sound of Music” was still playing at the Loma Theater. The American Football League’s San Diego Chargers (remember them?) were off to a promising 3-0 start. “Bonanza” remained the most popular show on television, and some of us reluctantly entered the seventh grade.
kusi.com
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Micah Kranz, a Nitro Circus announcer, to talk about the upcoming event. The free, family-friendly event will...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Nonprofit Thrift Store Bringing Style Back After Two-Year Closure
Giving back to the community never goes out of style. On Thursday, a popular Chula Vista nonprofit reopened its second-hand store after a two-year hiatus in the most stylish way possible: With a fashion show. If you head down to Project Refresh you’ll be sure to find great deals and...
KPBS
Former San Diego homes of Dr. Seuss and Ted Williams for sale
Teddy Ballgame, the splendid splinter, the Kid: Ted Williams was — and still is — called by many names. The baseball Hall of Famer is best known for his time playing on the Boston Red Sox and as a military veteran. But all of his greatness began in...
northcountydailystar.com
New Restaurant Coming to the Downtown Area
The gourmet sandwich chain, Jimmy John’s, is moving into the downtown Paseo Artist Village building on S. Santa Fe Avenue and expects to open in early 2023. This will be the first Jimmy John’s in San Diego County. Jimmy John’s in CA makes Freaky Fast® sandwiches using only...
Neighbors reflect on passing of couple in Escondido house fire
Residents in an Escondido neighborhood shared their thoughts on a couple who died in a house fire earlier this week.
San Diego Business Journal
Carlsbad Townhome Development Planned for Former Nursery Site
In partnership with is building a housing development in Carlsbad on the 20-acre site of a former nursery at 4901 El Camino Real. “It’s kind of a lock-and-stay type community,” said Steve Ruffner, president of KB Home’s Coastal Division. Designed to be a self-contained and walkable community...
