Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Watch Sjostrom’s 23.91 and More Day 6 Finals Videos
LCM (50m) This post contains videos of the finals races from day 6 of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Those races include finals of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 IM, men’s 1500 free, women’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×200 free relay. All videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
David Popovici Scratches 400 Freestyle Final On Final Day Of Euros
LCM (50m) After swimming the 4th fastest time of the morning, David Popovici has scratched the 400 freestyle and won’t race in the final. Popovici swam a PB of 3:47.99 in prelims, which was his first high-level outing in the event. His former best time was a 3:58.10 from back in 2019.
swimswam.com
Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81
LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
swimswam.com
Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Scratched 400 Free Final To Begin Preparation For World Juniors
LCM (50m) There was a collective groan amongst swimming fans when it was announced that the star of the 2022 European Championships, David Popovici, would not be swimming the final of the men’s 400 freestyle on the last night of competition. Coming off a pair of unbelievable performances in...
swimswam.com
Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
swimswam.com
Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)
LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Official Awards For The 2022 European Championships – Men’s Edition
LCM (50m) With the pool swimming portion of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships coming to a close on Wednesday, it’s time to hand out some hardware to the top performers from what was an exciting seven days of action at the Foro Italico in Rome. Below, find SwimSwam’s official...
swimswam.com
LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships
LCM (50m) Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania’s David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte won the women’s award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
swimswam.com
European Championships Open Water Events Postponed or Canceled Because of Weather
Thunderstorms and more heavy waves meant another postponement of open water events in Italy this week, with one race being canceled. 2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – OPEN WATER. Saturday, August 20-Sunday, August 21 (open water swimming) Ostia, Italy. Weather has again postponed the open water swimming events at the...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool
We discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool Current photo via Courtesy of Arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici‘s surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
How To Watch The 2022 Duel In The Pool Between the US and Australia (Swimming)
Find out how to tune into the action as Team USA and Team Australia go head to head in Sydney, Australia for the 2022 Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via courtesy of Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
swimswam.com
Ukraine Tops The Artistic Swimming Medal Table At Euros With Eight Golds
Thursday, August 11 – Monday, August 15, 2022 (artistic swimming) The Ukrainian team wrapped up an ultra-successful performance in the artistic swimming competition at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships on Monday, finishing with eight gold medals to top the overall medal table by a wide margin. The only other...
swimswam.com
University of Bath-Based Swimmers Finish Summer With 45 International Medals
Swimmers who train at the University of Bath finished a hectic summer of international competition with a phenomenal 45 medals between them after winning another 14 at the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Freya Anderson led the way with two gold, three silver and a bronze while there were further...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Antonio Djakovic Takes Big Leap Forward With 3:43 400 Free
One of the swims that flew under the radar at Euros was Djakovic's 400 free, where he dropped nearly two seconds for silver in a time of 3:43.93. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the...
swimswam.com
Hungarian Richard Marton Makes Major Breakthrough at European Championships
LCM (50m) Before the Tokyo Olympics, Richard Marton almost quit swimming. According to his longtime training partner, Kristof Milak, the now 22-year-old Marton kept swimming “only to support [Milak’s] preps for the Games. But we convinced him he had a lot more in him.”. Marton competed at the...
swimswam.com
FINA Releases Time Standards For 2023 Fukuoka World Championships
The time standards for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be largely the same as those for the 2022 World Championships, though some have changed. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. FINA has released the official time standards for the 2023 World Championships that will take place in Fukuoka,...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak On 100 Fly-200 Free In 15 Minutes: “I Need To Train A Bit More”
LCM (50m) On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session. 10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the silver in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.
swimswam.com
2022 Duel In The Pool: Day 2 Event Primer
Check out this post to get fully up to speed with each and every event that will be contested on day 2 of the 2022 Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
Comments / 0