The Colorado Space Health Instruction Heart (AHEC) on the College of Colorado Anschutz Clinical Campus has received renewed funding from the U.S. Wellness Methods and Providers Administration (HRSA) that will allow for it to function for the up coming five a long time. Funding is delivered every year, with a requirement to match the federal award similarly with institutional money. For 2022–23, total out there funds are $1.7 million.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO