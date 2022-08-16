Read full article on original website
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Kingman, AZ
Kingman is found on the historic route 66 in Arizona. It is the jewel of Arizona and boasts of multiple attractions and a unique culture that surrounds it. So, what are the 20 best things to do in Kingman, Arizona? You can visit the recreational areas in Havasu, Mohave, and Lakes Mead. Moreover, you can go hiking and visit the museums and the winery.
thestandardnewspaper.online
London Bridge Days parade entry open￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Days Parade Committee has announced the 51st anniversary of the London Bridge Days Parade. The parade will be Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. on McCulloch Boulevard. This year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake”. Break out...
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for ‘human smuggling’ in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man was arrested in Arizona for allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants in his vehicle. Ricardo Escamilla, 53, from Huntington Park, California was stopped around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 on Highway 95 near Aztec Road. According to police, several Hispanic subjects were in the back of Escamilla’s vehicle trying to conceal themselves.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Non-profit helping puppies become recruits￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Puppies?! You have puppies?!” a visitor asked with incredulous joy!. These puppy dogs are recruits; they’re becoming K9s. They’ll be trained to their innate strengths, then paired with veterans. Other dogs, such as Leader Dogs for the Blind, provide emotional support and even learn tasks. It’s a small percentage of dogs whose temperament can layer specific alerts and responses onto that emotional-support knowledge base. These canine recruits are those K9s.
Mohave Daily News
Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions
BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
knau.org
Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman
Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman. Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th. Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Watkins sworn in as Kingman mayor￼
KINGMAN – Vice Mayor Ken Watkins was sworn in as Mayor of the City of Kingman at the August 16 city council meeting. Watkins succeeds Jen Miles who stepped down as Mayor on August 5 due to health issues. Watkins praised the former Mayor, wished her well and acknowledged...
Mohave Daily News
Driving into floodwaters can be costly
KINGMAN — Driving through flooded washes can be dangerous. It also can be expensive. At least five drivers have been cited since Sunday for driving around barricades into flooded areas on closed roads in Mohave County with each facing fines of up to $2,000 under Arizona’s so-called “stupid motorist law.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Mohave Daily News
Wayward trailer causes power outage
MOHAVE VALLEY — A utility trailer was blamed for causing a power outage that impacted residents around Boundary Cone Road, the dividing line between Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave, on Wednesday. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the utility trailer came loose from a vehicle that was towing it on...
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
zachnews.net
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
