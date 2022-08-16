ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Couple blames pressured sales tactics for vacation deal

By Vanessa Murphy
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIAGO_0hIi47St00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alan and Sally Bediamol have fond memories of taking their children on vacations as they grew up.  After they entered into a contract through what they called pressured sales tactics though, they said their vacation deal became an expensive problem.

“The timeshare presentations became more pressured,” Alan Bediamol said.

The Bediamols told the 8 News Now I-Team that they signed up for a timeshare in 1998.  According to Nevada’s Consumer Affairs Division, what they actually purchased was a vacation club.  A timeshare is defined as buying into a single property to visit each year while a vacation club includes packages to choose from.  The Bediamols claimed they were under the impression that they were owners.  They said they upgraded throughout the years and with each vacation, there was another sales pitch.

ALSO READ: I-Team: Did government agencies destroy human bone found at Lake Mead?

Alan Bediamol said phrases like “it’s a no-brainer,” and “happy wife, happy life,” were repeatedly used at a presentation, and in 2021, the couple agreed to sign up for a larger package with Diamond Resorts.  The couple claims they were told that they could use points they paid for in their package to pay for a maintenance fee, but they later learned that they could not.

“Our goal is to retire and have affordable vacations. They knew that. That’s the leverage they used on us because I told them I’d like to retire.  I’m gonna have a fixed income. They’re like don’t worry about it.  You can buy into this and for life, you can use your points to pay for the total amount of the annual fees,” Alan Bediamol said.

The Bediamols admitted that they did not read the contract.  “…we had faith. After 20 years long ownership with Diamond Resorts, you know the salesperson, we trusted him.  He helped us before,” Alan Bediamol told the I-Team.

They said they were paying more than $1500 a month, and later learned what they had paid for was really worth.  “It’s only worth two thousand dollars,” Alan Bediamol said.

The Bediamols filed a police report in Las Vegas. They said they were told this is a civil matter though.  They also reached out to the 8 News Now I-Team.

Diamond Resorts was acquired by Hilton Grand Vacations in 2021.

MORE: Custom license plates approved and rejected by Nevada’s DMV

In 2016, Arizona’s attorney general announced an $800,000 settlement with Diamond Resorts. The settlement included consumer restitution after the state received hundreds of complaints alleging deceptive sales practices.

There are also multiple civil lawsuits filed against both Diamond Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations.

The I-Team also checked out a sales presentation in Las Vegas where multiple salespeople tried closing the deal, and a manager who initially said he handled finance later said he didn’t deal with finance.

The I-Team reached out to Hilton Grand Vacations about the Bediamols’ concerns and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We are pleased that these owners have been able to experience many vacations at Diamond Resorts properties over the course of their 20-year membership and plan on continuing with Gold-status membership. We value our owners and understand that situations occasionally arise. We have been in touch with this family to resolve their concerns quickly.”

The Bediamols told the I-Team that the company agreed to pay a refund and cancel the recent contracts they entered into.

The Federal Trade Commission offers the following tips for handling the timeshare/vacation club sales presentations, as well as Nevada’s Consumer Affairs Division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 3

Yah...Ok
3d ago

They can definitely be aggressive. I had one sweet as pie but turned into Chuckie when I refused to sign up. 🤣

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tech entrepreneur, recent Henderson transplant launching new venture

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada, looking to diversify the tourist-reliant economy, hopes to become a tech hub, a place where entrepreneurs and tech start-ups can come and build their businesses. At the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas launched a campaign aimed at attracting those who could work remotely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
superhits1027.com

Top 7 U.S. Destinations Americans Are Traveling To This Fall

If you’re looking for adventure this fall, you may want to stick around in the U.S. According to website TravelOffPath.com, these seven U.S. locations will be popular with travelers this fall:. 7) Nashville, Tennessee. 6) Key West, Florida. 5) Lahaina, Hawaii. 4) Honolulu, Hawaii. 3) Orlando, Florida. 2) New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Allegiant begins service from Las Vegas to Provo with $33 fares

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant airlines launches its service from Las Vegas to Provo, Utah and the company is offering special one-way fares. “We are beyond excited to launch service between Las Vegas and the heart of the Utah Valley,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether visitors plan to […]
PROVO, UT
8 News Now

A brief break from storms is on the horizon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After another round of nighttime storms, our Friday is starting out with mostly sunny skies and muggy air. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms again today, but they likely won’t be as plentiful as what we’ve seen recently. Instead, the focus will be on Arizona and New Mexico […]
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Lawsuits#Diamond Resorts#Linus Business#Business Industry#Consumer Affairs Division
Government Technology

Lyft Announces Autonomous Ridehailing in Las Vegas

(TNS) — One of the country's largest e-hail companies is one step closer to offering driverless rides in cities across the United States. On Tuesday, Lyft and Motional, an autonomous vehicle company, announced the launch of a new all-electric, autonomous vehicle on the Lyft network in Las Vegas. "Launching...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
cohaitungchi.com

Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps

It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy