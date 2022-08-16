PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will be filled with cyclists racing once again, competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO