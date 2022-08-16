Read full article on original website
Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
Hillsboro officer involved in shooting near police station
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro police officer was attacked by someone near his patrol car Friday afternoon and opened fire, Hillsboro police said witnesses told them. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. It happened at 1 p.m. near the MAX line at Southeast 10th Avenue and...
1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police were called to Southeast 127th Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 8:10 p.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, police said. Police closed East Burnside to...
Two children, ages 12 and 14, hurt in NE Portland shooting near Rocky Butte
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children, ages 14 and 12, were hurt in a shooting near Rocky Butte early Thursday morning, Portland police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Rocky Butte Lane. A Portland police spokesperson said a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the...
Speeding driver dead in crash into Vancouver home, deputies say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 23-year-old Vancouver man died when he crashed his car into a house Tuesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called just before 5:30 p.m. to Northeast 99th Street and 25th Avenue. They said Cody L. Allen hit a power...
Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Wisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools
Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
Clackamas deputies seek info on man they call serial purse snatcher
Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for victims of a man they’re calling a serial purse snatcher. They arrested 40-year-old Darren Goff of Eagle Creek on Monday. Deputies said they’re aware of at least 40 victims and believe there could be even more. They said Goff targeted...
Oregon Humane gets at least 60 beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility
Dozens of beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility that sold dogs to laboratories will be finding forever homes through the Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance Program. OHS said Friday it would be getting 60 to 80 pups from the U.S. Humane Society’s historic operation that took 4,000 beagles...
Wanted man arrested after officers shoot at him, standoff in SE Portland
A man was arrested after officers shot at him Tuesday night in Southeast Portland’s Lents Neighborhood, police say. There were no reports of injuries following the shooting, according to Portland Police. The incident started at about 8 p.m. Tuesday when the bureau’s Focused Intervention Team tried to arrest a...
Dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has issued recreational use advisory for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland. OHA says the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin levels were above safe recreational use values for humans. OHA says people should avoid swimming and high-speed...
Portland city leaders under pressure to stem deadly violence with 'Safer Summer PDX'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland continues to be in the grips of deadly violence, despite millions of dollars invested in community-based prevention programs, police specialty teams, and a recently declared state of emergency. Mayor Ted Wheeler and his designee to stop the scourge of violence, Mike Myers, said they are committed to slowing the violence and then reversing the deadly trend within the next 12 months.
Experts concerned deadly 'Rainbow Fentanyl' targeted to children
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and anti-drug activists are warning of a new, brightly colored form of fentanyl called "Rainbow Fentanyl" and its particular risk to children. The sheriff's Special Investigations Unit said it recovered the new form of the drug at a recent execution of...
Visit the Canby and the Clackamas County Fair!
Just 25 minutes from Portland, Canby offers big-city amenities with small-town charm. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to find out what's going on this summer with Jamie Stickel, Economic Development Director and Communications Specialist for the City of Canby. Tammy then headed to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds to speak with Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo Queen Alexis Goughnour and Princess Jessica Lincoln to learn about highlights of this year’s fair.
Father traveling country to spread awareness of fentanyl crisis makes Portland stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a pain many can't even begin to describe, after losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose. That became the reality for Jeff Johnston, an Iowa father, who lost his son Seth to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Now, six years later, he's on a...
Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will be filled with cyclists racing once again, competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
Humane Society of SW Wash. to get some of the beagles rescued from VA breeding facility
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fifteen of the nearly 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia will be arriving in Southwest Washington, looking for their forever homes. The dogs, who were originally bred for research purposes, were turned over to the Humane Society in July to...
Portlanders asked to put out waste bins early for pickup because of heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — The expected high heat this Wednesday and Thursday has prompted the city of Portland to ask residents to place their garbage cans out for pickup earlier than usual. The reason is to help keep collection drivers from being exposed to high temperatures and the health risks...
People living in manufactured homes face higher risk of heat death
CANBY, Ore. — As the Metro area prepares for another heat wave this summer, work is being done to help some of the most vulnerable communities. Rodger Brown spent his Tuesday in Canby installing a ductless heat pump into a manufactured home. The resident had been wanting one for years but couldn't afford it. Shortly after the install was done, those inside felt an immediate difference.
