Portland, OR

Two 17-year-olds arrested after driver flees, crashes in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police detained two teenage boys after they tried to drive away from officers and crashed in Northeast Portland, a Portland Police spokesperson said. According to Portland Police, officers saw a suspicious vehicle with several people inside, saying one of the occupants had a gun. When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver sped off.
Hillsboro officer involved in shooting near police station

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro police officer was attacked by someone near his patrol car Friday afternoon and opened fire, Hillsboro police said witnesses told them. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. It happened at 1 p.m. near the MAX line at Southeast 10th Avenue and...
1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police were called to Southeast 127th Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 8:10 p.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, police said. Police closed East Burnside to...
Speeding driver dead in crash into Vancouver home, deputies say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 23-year-old Vancouver man died when he crashed his car into a house Tuesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called just before 5:30 p.m. to Northeast 99th Street and 25th Avenue. They said Cody L. Allen hit a power...
Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Wisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools

Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
Wanted man arrested after officers shoot at him, standoff in SE Portland

A man was arrested after officers shot at him Tuesday night in Southeast Portland’s Lents Neighborhood, police say. There were no reports of injuries following the shooting, according to Portland Police. The incident started at about 8 p.m. Tuesday when the bureau’s Focused Intervention Team tried to arrest a...
Dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has issued recreational use advisory for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland. OHA says the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin levels were above safe recreational use values for humans. OHA says people should avoid swimming and high-speed...
Portland city leaders under pressure to stem deadly violence with 'Safer Summer PDX'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland continues to be in the grips of deadly violence, despite millions of dollars invested in community-based prevention programs, police specialty teams, and a recently declared state of emergency. Mayor Ted Wheeler and his designee to stop the scourge of violence, Mike Myers, said they are committed to slowing the violence and then reversing the deadly trend within the next 12 months.
Experts concerned deadly 'Rainbow Fentanyl' targeted to children

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and anti-drug activists are warning of a new, brightly colored form of fentanyl called "Rainbow Fentanyl" and its particular risk to children. The sheriff's Special Investigations Unit said it recovered the new form of the drug at a recent execution of...
Visit the Canby and the Clackamas County Fair!

Just 25 minutes from Portland, Canby offers big-city amenities with small-town charm. Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to find out what's going on this summer with Jamie Stickel, Economic Development Director and Communications Specialist for the City of Canby. Tammy then headed to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds to speak with Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo Queen Alexis Goughnour and Princess Jessica Lincoln to learn about highlights of this year’s fair.
Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will be filled with cyclists racing once again, competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
People living in manufactured homes face higher risk of heat death

CANBY, Ore. — As the Metro area prepares for another heat wave this summer, work is being done to help some of the most vulnerable communities. Rodger Brown spent his Tuesday in Canby installing a ductless heat pump into a manufactured home. The resident had been wanting one for years but couldn't afford it. Shortly after the install was done, those inside felt an immediate difference.
