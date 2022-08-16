Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO