Inflation soars to highest rate in four decades as cost of living crisis bites
Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into...
Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar
The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on a client call that while the U.S. economy is still strong and consumer balance sheets and businesses are in “good shape,” there are storm clouds ahead. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sees only a 10% chance of an economic slowdown...
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
3 Reasons Not to Sign a Mortgage This Summer
You may not want to lock in a home loan just yet. Today's housing market conditions aren't ideal for buyers. Between the market, higher borrowing costs, and economic uncertainty, it could pay to put your home-buying plans on hold. Buying a home has its benefits, and if you've been renting...
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases
Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
Treasury yields climb higher on Friday
U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors digested further commentary from the Federal Reserve and economic data that showed a drop in jobless claims. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last up about 9 basis points at 2.974%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded up 7 basis points to 3.213%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The US economy didn't get the recession memo
The American economy didn't get the memo that it's supposed to already be in a recession.
Dollar pares gains as some Fed officials show caution on growth
NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared its gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed that Fed officials are concerned the U.S. central bank could raise rates too far as part of its commitment to get inflation under control.
Falling gas prices 'might be a sign' of what’s next with inflation: Strategist
Gas prices are continuing to steadily decline after hitting a record high earlier this year, and one strategist is optimistic that it's a sign of things to come on the inflation front. "You've got to start somewhere," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above)....
Fitch Ratings: U.S. home prices could soon fall 10% to 15%￼
The Pandemic Housing Boom has given way to the Pandemic Housing Slump. Across the nation, spiked mortgage rates are translating into fewer homebuyers. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales and mortgage purchase applications are down 15% and 18%, respectively. And single-family housing starts in July are 19% below levels hit a year ago.
U.S. Treasury approves up to $750 million small business capital funds for four states
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it approved four additional state plans for the State Small Business Credit Initiative worth $750 million, bringing total approvals under the COVID-19 recovery venture capital program to $2.25 billion.
Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
Home sales fell for the sixth month in a row, but prices kept rising
Home sales declined for the sixth month in a row in July as higher mortgage rates and prices push prospective buyers out of the market.
It May Be Time to Rethink the 4% Retirement Rule
The 4% rule suggests retirees plan to withdraw 4% of their savings annually, adjusting for inflation. With record high inflation levels, the 4% rule may not be as applicable. The 4% rule's creator suggests beginning your withdrawals closer to 3%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Philippines Plans First Retail Bond Sale Under Marcos Presidency
The Philippines is planning to sell its first local-currency bonds to retail investors since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. became president in June to help fund a record spending spree to boost the nation’s recovery from the pandemic. The sovereign will sell initially at least 30 billion pesos ($537 million) of...
