ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Memorial service held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge

A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan was livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan on August 18, 2022. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew in...
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
Eugene, OR
Traffic
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
KVAL

PeaceHealth clinics in Eugene, Springfield vote to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. The new group, PeaceHealth Providers United, will focus on addressing burnout, understaffing and higher wages. The providers organized across two Urgent Care clinics in Eugene, one Urgent Care clinic in...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some

EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
KVAL

Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested

EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ballots go out for recall election in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Ballots are going out Thursday (Aug. 18) for a recall election in Eugene. Some voters will be deciding whether or not to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Earlier this month, petitioners got enough signatures to force a recall vote. They want to recall Syrett over her...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KVAL

Auten named LTD's General Manager and Chief Executive Officer

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District’s Board of Directors voted unanimously at its August 17, 2022 meeting to approve the employment contract for public transportation executive Jameson T. Auten to serve as LTD’s next General Manager/CEO. Auten comes to the District from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA), where he served as Deputy CEO/Chief Operating Officer.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees

Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard

EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

How to keep your pets safe as fire conditions continue

EUGENE, Ore. — Staying safe during fire season is imperative, but what about taking care of our pets?. As smoky and hazy conditions roll into Lane County and beyond, we spoke to Greenhill Humane as well as local veterinarians to get an idea of how to keep your furry friends healthy, safe, and ready to go if you need to evacuate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Radio personality Bill Barrett has passed away

EUGENE, Ore. — Local radio icon Bill Barrett has passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was announced Tuesday that Barrett had entered hospice care. He passed away Wednesday afternoon. Barrett hosted the morning show on New Country 93.3 with Tim Fox and Tracy Berry for decades...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy