The year: 2014. The place: WrestleMania XXX. On the 30th anniversary of "The Show of Shows," Rey Mysterio, a former three-time world champion in WWE and a staple of WWE programming since his debut for the company in 2002, was in the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, but he wasn't presented as much of a threat. Mysterio was eliminated midway through the match, while Cesaro — now AEW's Claudio Castagnoli — emerged as the winner. It would be Mysterio's last WrestleMania for some time — he left WWE in 2015 after nearly 13 years with the promotion, moving on to new projects with Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, and even a brief appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO