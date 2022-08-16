Read full article on original website
PWMania
Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight
The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Declined Spot in Ric Flair's Last Match
The Nature Boy laced up his boots for one final time this past July at Ric Flair's Last Match. Flair, a 73-year-old wrestling veteran, teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The bout received a mixed response from fans and fellow wrestlers, who above all else emphasized their respect to Flair for going out and giving it his all. Flair himself admitted that he passed out twice during the bout due to dehydration.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Found Out About Karrion Kross Returning To WWE
Fans have seen some interesting returns in recent weeks and Karrion Kross recently got people talking when he appeared on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. It seems that Kross is being inserted into the title picture as he’s been taunting Roman Reigns and it’s been reported that he’s now listed as the number 2 heel on the SmackDown brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/19/22)
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. As a build-up to their Clash at The Castle main event, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face off in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
stillrealtous.com
Kevin Owens Names Current WWE Star He Wants To Win Tag Team Titles With
Kevin Owens has won numerous championships throughout his run with WWE, but the one thing Owens has yet to do is win the tag team titles. Whether or not KO will ever will the belts remains to be seen, but it seems that he already has a potential partner in mind.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Retirement Announcement
Mickie James has been hinting at retirement in recent weeks, and it appears that an announcement will be made at the Impact Wrestling event, Lone Star Stampede. The promotion announced today that James will make a special announcement on Friday, August 26 during the television tapings from Dallas. James last...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE In 2015
The year: 2014. The place: WrestleMania XXX. On the 30th anniversary of "The Show of Shows," Rey Mysterio, a former three-time world champion in WWE and a staple of WWE programming since his debut for the company in 2002, was in the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, but he wasn't presented as much of a threat. Mysterio was eliminated midway through the match, while Cesaro — now AEW's Claudio Castagnoli — emerged as the winner. It would be Mysterio's last WrestleMania for some time — he left WWE in 2015 after nearly 13 years with the promotion, moving on to new projects with Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, and even a brief appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Plans For Santos Escobar Possibly Revealed At NXT Heatwave
Santos Escobar will no longer be on "NXT 2.0." During the August 16 episode of WWE "NXT", Escobar was defeated by Tony D'Angelo in a Street Fight match. The stipulations were that if Escobar won, Legado del Fantasma (Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) would be free from the D'Angelo family, but if D'Angelo won, LDF would stay under his control and Escobar would be forced to leave the brand.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.
ClutchPoints
