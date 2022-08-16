SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Larry Hoover got his start in the martial arts in 1972. “My mom tricked me. She said she was doing martial arts classes with our neighbor, and i was 11 at the time, so I thought okay. Then this instructor comes to our house, to give my mom a uniform. And it doesn’t fit my mom at all, but it happens to fit me perfectly. Next thing I knew, the instructor was showing me how to do a punch. We put the uniform on over my cloths, and it was just hook, line, and sinker,” said Larry.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO