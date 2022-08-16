ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Catherine Johnson
3d ago

They should know their child is not "transitioning " to anything but a complete fantasy world. Gender can't be altered!! At best it is crossdressing and playing dress up. Parents are just as messed up as their kids.

Rodney Fisher
3d ago

If you don't like the policy, send your boy/girl/whatever to public school!! O'Gorman is a private school and can set their own rules and our government can complain but basically do nothing!!!!!!!

3d ago

His kid doesn’t even attend that school, he just has an agenda and wants to control other people.

KELOLAND TV

Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
Mix 97-3

The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls childcare needs at critical levels as two centers close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst a difficult time in finding child care in Sioux Falls, two more centers are announcing they’ll be closing their doors. After caring for kids for over 50 years, the Unit Methodist Church Preschool and Daycare at both Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist Churches will be ending their services on September 30th. Directors say it was a painful decision.
dakotanewsnow.com

Riverfest at Fawick Park this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Downtown Sioux Falls Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz joined us this morning to talk about what to expect for this year’s Riverfest celebration on Saturday. In its 9th year, it will be held at Fawick Parl. There will be music and food vendors along with many activities for children. The event is free and runs from 4 pm to 11 pm.
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: A lifetime in the martial arts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Larry Hoover got his start in the martial arts in 1972. “My mom tricked me. She said she was doing martial arts classes with our neighbor, and i was 11 at the time, so I thought okay. Then this instructor comes to our house, to give my mom a uniform. And it doesn’t fit my mom at all, but it happens to fit me perfectly. Next thing I knew, the instructor was showing me how to do a punch. We put the uniform on over my cloths, and it was just hook, line, and sinker,” said Larry.
Mix 97-3

Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?

Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
dakotanewsnow.com

Increased importance for STI screening before returning to college

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drastic increase in the number of sexually transmitted infections has healthcare officials sounding the alarm, encouraging students to take extra precautions. “Sexually transmitted infections are more common than many realize. 1 in 5 individuals have an S.T.I. and over half of our...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls School District rolls out parent/guardian app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District announced a parent/guardian app called Stopfinder will help accurately track their children’s school bus location in real-time. The easy-to-use app is secured so only authorized users will have access to school bus information. Stopfinder, which is tied...
B102.7

Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing

If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
dakotanewsnow.com

Museum raising funds to preserve covered wagon

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lake County Historical Society is raising funds to bring a piece of South Dakota history back to life. The covered wagon was built in 1879 by the Boyd family that used it to travel to the Lake County region. Due to a prairie fire,...
KELOLAND TV

United Childcare and Preschool closing September 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider. United Childcare and Preschool, an independent charity that operates under a memorandum of understanding at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.
KELOLAND TV

Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: A large investigation outside of Sioux Falls Thursday was triggered after the bodies of two men were found dead, authorities said. Read the full story here. Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News...
KELOLAND TV

Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
sdpb.org

Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
dakotanewsnow.com

Results of Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting investigation released

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting of Glenn Nisich of Sioux Falls, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member on July 3, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
