How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
Kayn joins Legends of Runeterra, new card type coming in Awakening expansion
Legends of Runeterra’s Awakening will introduce Kayn to the game as one of five new champions coming in the expansion. The expansion reveal stream also highlighted a new card type: equipment. This mechanic is heavily represented in Kayn’s design. Equipment will be available in every region and work...
Is Tuscan coming to CS:GO’s active map pool?
For a long time, CS:GO players have been waiting for the addition of one of the most popular Counter-Strike maps, Tuscan, to the game. And with the Aug. 16 update, which was added to celebrate the 10th birthday of CS:GO, they finally have the opportunity to play it. In the...
How to claim Prime Gaming Apex Legends skins
Every month, Apex Legends and Prime Gaming introduce free rewards for players who connect their Prime Gaming account with their EA account. These rewards include skins for characters and weapons, as well as banner frames that can be used in-game. Often, these skins become some of the rarest in the game since no Prime Gaming skin has ever returned to the Apex Store. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
Fortnite data miners point to four possible new crossovers, including Destiny
Fortnite is currently one of the largest live-service games on the market, evolving over its five-year history into a platform for entertainment companies to showcase their characters. The most recent Dragon Ball collab has been happily received by players, and it’s sounding like more might be on the horizon. According to data miners, there could be another collab coming to the game as soon as next week.
All contents in MTG Arena Dominaria United pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will offer Magic: The Gathering Arena players two pre-order bundle options leading up to the digital launch of Dominaria United. Starting Aug. 18 and running until the digital release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 1, players in MTG Arena can pre-order up to two bundles. The upcoming Standard-legal set returns to the plane of Dominaria to protect its inhabitants from another full-on Phyrexian invasion. Over 280 cards are in the set, showcasing planeswalkers, mechanics, and legendary creatures.
When will Valve release the next Dota 2 battle pass in 2022?
With Dota 2’s Arlington Major out of the way, fans’ eyes have turned toward The International 2022 (TI). The most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar will be held in Singapore this year and players are waiting for Valve to release the TI11 Battle Pass to start the hype train.
All MTG Arena Dominaria United Mastery Pass and renewal rewards
Rewards are coming in Magic: The Gathering Arena with the release of Dominaria United through the Mastery Pass and for logging into the client. The Dominaria United (DMU) set is scheduled to release digitally on Sept. 1, which is also the day MTG sets rotate out of Standard through the digital fall 2022 rotation. As with prior Standard rotations, Wizards of the Coast is offering MTG Arena players rewards for logging into the client after Sept. 9 (the tabletop date for Standard rotation). And as an added bonus, players will find extra renewal rewards slotted into the Dominaria United Mastery Pass.
Lord of the Rings could be coming to Fortnite, according to data miner
Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games and has been for the last few years. Since 2017, Epic Games has created a platform that has arguably led to more branded crossovers than any other game in history. While Fortnite is still celebrating its Dragon Ball crossover, a new theory from data miner ShiinaBR points to a potential Lord of the Rings collab.
Here are all of CS:GO’s 10-year birthday stickers
It’s not every online game that survives enough to celebrate a 10th birthday. The Counter-Strike franchise, however, has been around for more than 20 years, and CS:GO, its latest installment, is about to complete 10 years of life on Aug. 21. Counter-Strike launched in 1999 as a mere Half-Life...
Why does Epic Games unvault items and how does it affect Fortnite?
Over the years, Fortnite has evolved from a PvE-oriented survival game into an ultimate battle royale shooter thanks to Epic Games revamping the game with each new season while keeping the core gameplay intact. Since the most common changes include fresh content, minor map and loot adjustments, and weapon overhauls, Fortnite has successfully kept the community curious and on their toes waiting for yet another thrilling change.
Could Filomena from Dota: Dragon’s Blood be the next Dota 2 character?
Dota: Dragon’s Blood’s third season was recently released on Netflix. The series once again started with a bang and picked up right where it left off. Considering how the second season ended on a battlefield, most fans had a good idea of what was going to happen. A lot more went down in season three than expected, however, since the showrunners tied the loose ends from the second season in just two episodes.
How to change VALORANT’s installation folder or move it to another drive
VALORANT is a free-to-play first-person shooter game developed and published by Riot Games. After a closed beta period in April 2020, the game finally fully launched in June 2020. The game takes inspiration from the Counter-Strike series to the point where it is starting to become an actual competitor to the game.
Quin69 mocks Diablo 4 battle pass’ ‘earn rewards for free’ model
Twitch streamer Quin69 recently had harsh words for Diablo 4’s battle pass, mocking the game for advertising its “earn rewards for free” model. Quin69 has had a staunch opposition toward the ongoing microtransaction trend found prominently in many modern video game titles. The livestreamer, however, has taken particular issue against Blizzard’s Diablo titles. Shortly after the launch of Diablo Immortal, Quin69 poured $10,000 into the game to protest the game’s RNG, pay-to-win system.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed slated for release this October
The release date for the upcoming 4-vs-1 game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has been revealed, and it is scheduled for Oct. 18 this year. “The reaction from fans of Ghostbusters has blown us away,” IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt said. “Putting a date on and opening up preorders for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed feels like an out of body experience, and we cannot wait for everyone to feel the same sensation on Tuesday, October 18.”
Who’s the best Zeri in the world? The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
Embracer launches Freemode subsidiary, to acquire multiple studios and Limited Run Games
Embracer Group, one of the largest multimedia, and specifically video game holding companies in the world, is continuing its record-setting pace for acquisitions by launching its 11th operating group—Embracer Freemode. Freemode, which will have a specific focus on growth for the company in areas like retro, classic, and heritage...
Apex Legends streamer goes from Rookie to Predator rank in one stream
An Apex Legends streamer from Australia climbed from Rookie to Apex Predator solo during the course of one 37-hour stream. Esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip on Twitter of streamer Wxltzy winning a final game and making it to Apex Predator as a result. Wxltzy performed the feat in just one stream, according to Lucky. The climb lasted 37 hours and 13 minutes, with the streamer refusing to sleep and only taking five hours of breaks while in queue. In a statement to Lucky, Wxltzy shared that he played on servers based out of Tokyo rather than on his home Sydney servers because the queue times were taking too long. As a result, he dealt with ping as high as 170 while ranking.
What do top fragging and bottom fragging mean in CS:GO?
With an esports title as advanced as CS:GO, it should be to no one’s surprise that it has a number of different terms. Like every esports game, while personal skill and mechanics are hugely important, strategy always comes first, and it’s no different in Counter-Strike. If you don’t have a plan for the round or the map overall, no matter how good you are playing, in most cases you should still be disarmed by the enemy team, given that they’re better prepared.
New MultiVersus patch limits spectate mode, change immediately impacts tournaments like Hungrybox’s Coinbox
Team Liquid co-owner and platform fighter competitor Hungrybox has commented on the most recent MultiVersus patch, which has inadvertently disabled spectator mode and stalled tournament play. Though known most for his time spent in the Super Smash Bros. Melee scene, Hungrybox has regularly streamed and hosted tournaments for Warner Bros....
