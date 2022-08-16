Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
KTAR.com
Where are the teachers? A look at Arizona’s struggle to fill positions
PHOENIX — Elementary teachers are some of the hardest jobs to fill for schools in Arizona, according to a new survey assessing the ongoing statewide teacher shortage. “When somebody asks me what teaching job is hard to fill, I tell them the number one unfilled position is in elementary education – kindergarten through 6th grade,” Justin Wing, data analyst for the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
AZFamily
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
santansun.com
Chandler nation’s tops for swimming pools
A national survey found that Chandler is the best place for swimming pools in the country. It is one of seven Arizona cities ranked in the top 20. “The Phoenix metro area is one of the biggest swimming pool markets in the world,” said Cohl Workman, owner of Thunderbird Pools & Spa.
kjzz.org
ASU scientist says the Inflation Reduction Act will have a big climate impact in Arizona
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, and with it, made the single largest investment by our federal government into climate change mitigation in our nation’s history. While it was a lot less than Democrats originally pushed for, the bill includes everything from major...
ABC 15 News
Inflation Reduction Act is 'good news for all of us,' Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden made history this week by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law from our nation's capitol - 2,300 miles away, here in Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the new law gets her stamp of approval. "The Inflation Reduction Act gives us a lot...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app
PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
kjzz.org
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
iheart.com
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
allaboutarizonanews.com
ADOT Seeking Federal Grant For the West Kingman Traffic Interchange
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
KTAR.com
Campaign launches to paint ‘accurate narrative about Latinos’ in Arizona
PHOENIX — A national campaign aimed at highlighting the contributions Latinos make in Arizona and other parts of the United States launched in Phoenix this week. The campaign — Count on Us — will be lead by UnidosUS, the nations largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization.
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown to the general election’s underway, and there’s a big talker for the biggest race in the state. Will voters get a chance to see the two women running against each other for governor in a televised debate? Republican nominee Kari Lake has made it clear she’s willing to debate her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs anywhere, anytime. But it’s a different story for Hobbs.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
azdot.gov
ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
AZFamily
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is holding a special safety summit for election officials as it monitors possible threats against them. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly weighs in on Inflation Reduction Act. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST. |. Kelly made his appeal at a roundtable event with AARP...
