RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO