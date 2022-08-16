Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
MLB
These Twins are throwing harder than ever
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This isn’t your grandfather’s Twins pitching staff anymore. When baseball’s velocity revolution first took hold around the Majors, Minnesota was largely...
MLB
O'Neill reflects on No. 21 being retired by Yankees
From my position in right field, I could see Monument Park, a hallowed ground located behind the left-center-field fence at the old Yankee Stadium. That was the place where legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle have been honored with monuments and other Yankee greats have been celebrated with plaques. When it was suggested to me in 1999 that my career could eventually merit a place in Monument Park, I immediately changed the subject.
MLB
Keller moves to bullpen to 'take a look' at new role
MINNEAPOLIS -- With 11 rookies on the roster, and as many as seven in the lineup on a given day, the Royals are clearly getting a look at what their roster might look like in the future. Manager Mike Matheny announced Tuesday that the look will include former Opening Day...
MLB
Missed chances, 'bad luck' put end to lopsided series
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fresh off a 7-4 homestand and a win against the first-place Dodgers, the Royals felt optimistic heading into Minnesota this week for a series against the Twins. Adding to the enthusiasm, rookie Vinnie Pasquantino was named the American League Player of the Week. Pasquantino kept his streak going,...
MLB
Watch for these milestones during the final stretch of 2022
As the 2022 season nears its end, focuses will shift depending on the standings. Some will be fighting for a playoff spot, while others will be using the final days to get some looks at young talent. But whether a team is a contender or not, all 30 clubs will still be playing for something.
MLB
Abbott shows Cubs what they're missing
WASHINGTON -- Facing the team that drafted him for the first time since he was traded to the Giants in late April, Cory Abbott would have understandably been a little amped for his seventh outing (fourth start) of the season with the Nationals. But Abbott was calm and...
MLB
Kimbrel after blown save: 'It's time for me to turn it around'
MILWAUKEE – Craig Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers of all time, ranking seventh in career saves with 392. But his first season with the Dodgers has been anything but smooth. Kimbrel came into Tuesday’s game having not recorded a clean inning since July 13, 11 appearances...
MLB
'They let me be me': Reyes cashing in on Cubs' trust
WASHINGTON -- Franmil Reyes clapped his hands hard, pointed to the heavens as he stood atop second base and then reached back to tug on the name on the back of his jersey. That last touch was a celebratory gesture started by Cubs teammates Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel earlier this summer.
MLB
4-time All-Star reliever Betances retires (report)
Veteran reliever Dellin Betances has announced his retirement from baseball, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The 34-year-old, who spent parts of 10 seasons in the Majors with the Yankees and Mets, signed a Minor League deal with the Dodgers in April, posting a 10.26 ERA in 16 2/3 innings with the rookie ACL Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City. The club announced that he had been released Wednesday afternoon.
MLB
López showing upside, room for improvement
MIAMI -- Though Marlins right-hander Pablo López is in his fifth Major League season, he finds himself in uncharted territory. The calendar only reads Aug. 17, but he already has set career highs in innings (134) and starts (24). While the recent results haven’t been there for López, seen...
MLB
Murphy clubs 2 homers as A's heat up in Texas
ARLINGTON -- When rookie catcher Shea Langeliers was called up Tuesday, A’s GM David Forst made it a point to address Sean Murphy’s role on the team. “Sean is our starting catcher. That’s not going to change,” Forst said. • Box score. And Murphy proved just...
MLB
Contreras returns with longest career outing
PITTSBURGH -- As the clouds swallowed the evening sky on an unassuming Pittsburgh evening, “Dark Knight Dummo” by Trippie Redd began to boom throughout PNC Park. The bass-bumping banger hadn’t blared through this ballpark in weeks. The song has served as the unofficial theme of The Ro Show, which had been off the air since July. That is, until Wednesday.
MLB
20 and (still) counting: Valdez ties club record for consecutive quality starts
CHICAGO -- Astros manager Dusty Baker wishes people would quit counting the number of consecutive quality starts Framber Valdez has been amassing. Baker wants everyone to sit back and simply enjoy the brilliance of the All-Star left-hander, who has teamed with Justin Verlander for a dominating 1-2 punch atop the Houston rotation.
MLB
These 5 are officially Giants top prospects
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. MLB Pipeline unveiled its new list of Top 30 Giants prospects on Tuesday night, rolling out an updated version to account for 2022 Draft picks, Trade Deadline acquisitions and midseason performances from across the farm system.
MLB
Rodón strong, but Giants 'pen woes continue
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants were four outs away from matching their longest winning streak of the year, but their slumping bullpen ultimately couldn’t shut the door. Pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy’s two-out, two-run single off Dominic Leone in the eighth inning lifted the D-backs to a 3-2 win on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, ending the Giants’ winning streak at five.
MLB
Voth emerging as rotation stalwart for O's
TORONTO -- The lopsided loss and Austin Voth’s numbers don’t look like they belong to the same box score. Voth continued to deliver whatever the Orioles asked of him on Wednesday, pitching six shutout frames of two-hit ball as his team went for the sweep of the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. But Baltimore’s offense failed to reward the right-hander, instead getting no-hit through six innings of its 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
MLB
Donaldson's walk-off grand slam 'thrilling' for Yankees
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ offense has been waiting several days to breathe a sigh of relief, anxiously seeking that one big hit that would open the floodgates. They finally got it Wednesday night, allowing the 42,512 fans in the ballpark -- at least those who waited out an hour of heavy rain in the seventh inning -- to let out some of their own emotions.
MLB
White Sox fall short in comeback effort, ending win streak
CHICAGO -- History did not repeat itself Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the White Sox suffered a 3-2 loss to the Astros and watched their five-game winning streak come to an end, as well as a season-high seven-game streak at home. Manager Tony La Russa’s crew rallied from...
MLB
Here's how Phils fit into the postseason picture
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies woke up Wednesday with an 81.6 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FanGraphs. Baseball-Reference gave them a 95.1 percent chance.
MLB
Kimbrel rebounds with save to preserve Gonsolin's 15th 'W'
MILWAUKEE – A day after Craig Kimbrel blew the save for the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts made it clear that the right-hander would be back on the mound Wednesday in a save opportunity. Roberts stuck to his word, sending Kimbrel out in the ninth inning to preserve a one-run...
