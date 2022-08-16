Turns out, painting your front door black and maintaining a pristine garden aren’t the only ways to increase your home’s worth from the outside. While these minor revamps are certainly appealing because they’re low-lift, recent intel from Zillow reveals that there are other facade upgrades that are worth the investment. According to the popular real-estate site, which analyzed more than 3 million home sales and listing descriptions from 2020 to 2021, houses with metal roofs, as well those constructed in a modern farmhouse or mid-century style, can sell for around 2 percent more than expected. However, one value-boosting exterior feature especially caught our attention: board-and-batten siding.

