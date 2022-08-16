Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
How tarantula encounter led to Crawford kids' viral video
It certainly was a night to remember for Brandon Crawford and his family. Launching a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Oracle Park, Crawford's big moment resulted in a viral video of his children watching and reacting to the moment, posted by his wife Jalynne on Twitter shortly after.
NBC Sports
Report: Andrus clears waivers, agrees to sign with White Sox
Elvis Andrus found himself a new home rather quickly. After the Athletics released the veteran shortstop on Wednesday, Andrus cleared waivers and signed with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported, citing sources. The 33-year-old hit just .237/.301/.373 with 8 home runs and 30 RBI in 106...
NBC Sports
Kapler explains why Giants optioned González back to minors
SAN FRANCISCO -- A week ago, the Giants weren't just dealing with continued losing. They also had a bullpen that was absolutely gassed as the team boarded a flight back to San Diego. A strong stretch by the rotation has allowed some key relievers to get rest, but you're never...
NBC Sports
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Red Sox first-rounder Mikey Romero hits first pro homer
Mikey Romero, the Boston Red Sox' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is officially on the board. Romero collected the first home run of his professional baseball career during Friday's game in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The three-run shot came in the ninth inning to cut the FCL Red Sox' deficit to one, but the FCL Twins escaped with the 4-3 win.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' win streak ends vs. Diamondbacks
SAN FRANCISCO -- Throughout a five-game winning streak, the Giants bullpen was flirting with disaster in the late innings. On Wednesday it caught up to them. The Diamondbacks scored two in the eighth and won 3-2, snapping the Giants' five-game winning streak. With the loss, the Giants fell back to 5 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres, who won in Miami earlier in the night to strengthen their grip on the final wild card spot.
NBC Sports
Down to last out, Crawford's walk-off was rare Giants feat
SAN FRANCISCO -- Until Mike Yastrzemski stunned Josh Hader last month, the last walk-off homer at Oracle Park had been hit by a San Diego Padre. It was one of the weirdest baseball facts you can imagine, and it was only possible because of scheduling changes brought about by the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But Trent Grisham is now far in the rearview mirror.
NBC Sports
E-Rod returns to Tigers after three-month hiatus
Former Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is back in the big leagues after a three-month absence. The Detroit Tigers reinstated Rodriguez on Friday. The 2018 World Series champion is expected to start Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Angels. E-Rod was placed on the injured list with a rib...
NBC Sports
With Marsh likely going on IL, Phillies front office searches for outfield depth
CINCINNATI – With 45 games to go and their first postseason berth in a decade on the line, the Phillies suddenly have a real shortage of outfield depth. “We’re thin,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acknowledged Wednesday. “We’re short, all of a sudden.”. Starting...
NBC Sports
Giants' 'hungry' prospect Harrison reminds Vogelsong of MadBum
SAN FRANCISCO -- Kyle Harrison has always drawn comparisons to seven-time All-Star Chris Sale, which makes a lot of sense since the young lefty has tried to mimic parts of Sale's repertoire and demeanor on the mound. But when Ryan Vogelsong watches Harrison pitch and compete, he also sees hints...
NBC Sports
Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells
The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
NBC Sports
Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
NBC Sports
Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater
Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NBC Sports
Dennis Eckersley rips 'pathetic' Pirates, Bryan Reynolds responds
Dennis Eckersley is a striaght shooter. So when the Boston Red Sox visited the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, he didn't hold back from sharing his thoughts on the organization. The Red Sox broadcaster was taken aback by the Pirates' lackluster lineup and meager payroll, which ranks near the bottom of...
NBC Sports
Why Cuban credits Wiggs for Warriors trouncing Mavs in playoffs
Heading into the Warriors' Western Conference finals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Andrew Wiggins knew he was about to face the biggest challenge of his career -- guarding Luka Dončić. From Game 1 on, Wiggins aced the test. He played so well that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban named...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Bloom's bet on James Paxton is costing 2022 Red Sox dearly
If there's one signing that illustrates the frustration and risk of Chaim Bloom's hedging-for-the-future approach, it's James Paxton. The Red Sox signed the left-hander to a one-year, $6 million deal this winter, even though he was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and wouldn't pitch before August, if at all. Any...
NBC Sports
Look out! Rogers' nasty pitch sends Kelly's bat into orbit
Even at his best, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers doesn't miss many bats. In 52 appearances this season, Rogers is averaging just 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But on Wednesday night, Rogers unleashed such a nasty pitch -- a 70.2-mph slider -- that it sent the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly airborne.
NBC Sports
Eagles face increasingly difficult roster call with two young tight ends
With final cuts just 13 days away, the Eagles are facing a fascinating and potentially difficult roster decision at tight end. Rookie 6th-round pick Grant Calcaterra got off to a promising start the first few days of camp but hasn’t practiced since July 30 because of a nagging hamstring injury. No word when we’ll see him again.
