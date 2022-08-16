Effective: 2022-08-19 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Immediately move out of and away from creeks and washes in the Crooks Fire scar. Flash flooding is occurring or imminent. Turn Around, Don`t Drown if you encounter flood waters while driving. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Crooks Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Crooks Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Crooks Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Crooks Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Milk Creek, Turkey Creek, Middlewater Creek and Ash Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

