Organizer of J6 bus trip recruited poll watchers for Bailey during Republican Day event at the Illinois State Fair
* I told subscribers about this guy a couple of weeks ago. Mike Miletich spotted him yesterday... David Paul Blumenshine tried to recruit poll watchers as people waited in line for their lunch. Blumenshine led a bus of people to Washington DC for the Trump rally on January 6, 2021....
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
Unemployment rate falls again in Illinois
* NPR... Unemployment fell slightly in Illinois last month. The July rate of 4.4 percent was down one tenth of a percent from June, which saw the lowest mark since the onset of the pandemic. Compared to the rate a year ago - 6.2 percent - it shows the economy continues to rebound....
Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "For years, Social Security has been a sacred promise to people who've earned their retirement through..."
There are three junior tennis players from Sterling ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Brecken Peterson is the top ranked boy in the category...
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
City of LaSalle City Council met Aug. 8
Here is the agenda provided by the council: CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF MINUTES Minutes of the Regular City Council meeting held July 25, 2022. PRESENTATION Presentation from Leah Dettmers and Kim Gross of Ameren regarding...
City of Macomb City Council met July 18
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Quarantine Guidelines, Omicron Boosters
With guidelines for COVID changing, do people exposed to the virus still need to quarantine? The new guidance comes just weeks before health officials expect a new omicron-specific booster shot to be available. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
Illinois State Police actions before parade mass shooting under scrutiny
State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, criticized Illinois State Police for claiming it had no authority to deny Robert Crimo III a Firearms Owners Identification, or FOID, card when he applied for one in December 2019, just three months after he had been the subject of a "clear...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Mercer County during Q4
Moline tennis player Karenna Zemek won 69 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 5. Their 69 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
