Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Still time to clear the shelters
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- There's still time to help find some loving homes for pets in need. The clear the shelters adoption and donation campaign runs through August, 31st. The Pit Bull Pen is one of the participating shelters and these two dogs, Glodean, the pit bull, and Nala, the husky, are up for adoption there.
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
nbcrightnow.com
WA experiencing smallest hiring struggle in nation
WASHINGTON STATE.- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic businesses are struggling to hire enough workers, which often leads to delays in service and reduced business hours. The pandemic spurred the "great resignation" and businesses are still struggling to find enough qualified employees. Workers are easier to find in some...
nbcrightnow.com
Ben Franklin Transit offers shuttles to Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is offering multiple shuttle service options for the community to get to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo, which is from August 23-27. Shuttle passengers will get dropped off at a bus-specific entrance, avoiding lines on top of parking. Throughout the week, the shuttle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired. Even as hundreds of people charged with crimes in Oregon remain deprived of legal representation, a commission tasked with fixing the problem fired the leader of the effort. The action Thursday by the Public Defense Services Commission capped an extraordinary week in which Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters took the unprecedented step of firing all the members of the commission. She then reinstated five of them while appointing four new members. The commission fired Stephen Singer, executive director of the Office of Public Defense Services. He said his ouster would make low-income people charged with a crime, who disproportionately are people of color, suffer the consequences.
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle City Council approves hiring bonuses to fix police staffing shortage
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department (SPD) will soon issue one-time cash bonuses of $7,500 for new hires and $30,000 for lateral transfers to improve the staffing shortage. Yesterday, the Seattle City Council voted 6-3 in favor of the Comprehensive Police Recruitment and Retention Plan sponsored by...
nbcrightnow.com
Ten UW Huskies who have improved their stock most in preseason camp
SEATTLE – Preseason practices present opportunities. Opportunities to impress a new coaching staff. Opportunities to showcase a diverse skill set. Opportunities to win position competitions and methodically scale a steep depth chart. But which Huskies have seen their stock skyrocket the most?. Discounting returning starters whose positions appear essentially...
nbcrightnow.com
King County OKs $8.2M to improve parks and restore river corridors
(The Center Square) – The King County Council unanimously passed two grant funds totaling a combined $8.2 million for 37 community-led projects to improve parks, expand recreational facilities and help restore river corridors. Both grants are funded by the voter-approved King County Parks Levy that allocates approximately $110 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Warm Clear Night...A Chance To See The Aurora Borealis Tonight!
A strong ridge of high pressure continues to strengthen and will increase our temperatures for the next several days. Tonight, clear and calm low temperatures in the mid 60s and lows 70s not much of a cool down overnight. Northern Lights... NWS Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3...
nbcrightnow.com
Flirting with Records
Partly sunny and hot with high clouds today. Early morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 102-106. The ridge of high pressure is sitting just to our east and is maintaining a southerly flow over the region. On the satellite this morning one could see mid-level moisture moving north in the flow and radar was indication some light returns over the Cascades. I suspect most of it was virga (rain that evaporates before hitting the ground) because of how dry the atmosphere is near the surface. However, we will keep a slight chance for a few showers/t-storm in the Cascades and east slopes through this evening. Hoping this will help the fire danger in the mountains at least a little.
nbcrightnow.com
Cloudy, Hazy And Muggy Tonight
Partly cloudy and hazy tonight, light winds and warm overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more smoke and haze to contend with, hot high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Friday night winds increase through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. There is also the potential for some stray scattered showers/t-storms Friday night in the Kittitas Valley and east slopes of the Cascades.
Comments / 0