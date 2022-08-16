Partly sunny and hot with high clouds today. Early morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 102-106. The ridge of high pressure is sitting just to our east and is maintaining a southerly flow over the region. On the satellite this morning one could see mid-level moisture moving north in the flow and radar was indication some light returns over the Cascades. I suspect most of it was virga (rain that evaporates before hitting the ground) because of how dry the atmosphere is near the surface. However, we will keep a slight chance for a few showers/t-storm in the Cascades and east slopes through this evening. Hoping this will help the fire danger in the mountains at least a little.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO