ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 1

Related
KWQC

Final plans for Scott County’s new juvenile detention center approved

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a near-unanimous vote, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved the final plans for the new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center. Although the proposed juvenile detention center ran into some controversy along the way, no one spoke at a public hearing before Thursday’s vote.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
MUSCATINE, IA
hoiabc.com

Body found in van outside Peoria store

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg City Township, IL
khqa.com

Shootout in Macomb damages property

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf chiropractor pled guilty to insurance fraud and fraudulent practices charges in June. Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor. According to court records, Blunt...
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Police Services#Gpd
KWQC

Government Bridge closed Saturday

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed Saturday to all pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Required cleaning will be happening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Rock Island Arsenal’s Facebook page. Signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
tspr.org

Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building

The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
BURLINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf city officials proposed a new ice rink and water park on Middle Road, which could also see the sale of the Life Fitness Center. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell, and City Administrator, Decker Pleoehn, presented the city’s plans for “The Landing.” According to the presentation, the city and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have been working on the multimillion-dollar proposal as a part of a partnership between the two groups.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Centennial Bridge repairs underway Thursday, will last for weeks

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials announce a project to repair parts of the Centennial Bridge, that will result in lane closures begins Thursday. Officials say the project is worth more than $1.4 million and will close each lane of the bridge at various points during...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration. Events like a Mayoral Luncheon, historical trolley tours downtown, three-day music and art festival, and more will be held throughout the week. The City of...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation will host a Back 2 School Bash Saturday. The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fejervary Learning Center, according to the department. The first 100 visitors will receive bags with basic school supplies. The bash is...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy