Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Final plans for Scott County’s new juvenile detention center approved
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a near-unanimous vote, the Scott County Board of Supervisors approved the final plans for the new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center. Although the proposed juvenile detention center ran into some controversy along the way, no one spoke at a public hearing before Thursday’s vote.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help finding stolen motorcycle
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen motorcycle. The East Moline Police Department got a report on July 16 of motorcycle theft in the 700 block of 25th Street, according to police. The bike was stolen...
KWQC
Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for false statements during firearms purchase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months; or three years, in prison for three counts of false statements during the purchase of a firearm, according to a media release. Brent Stephen Gladwin, 24, will serve three years of supervised release, following the prison term.
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
KWQC
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
KWQC
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf chiropractor pled guilty to insurance fraud and fraudulent practices charges in June. Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor. According to court records, Blunt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on battery charges
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Kelvin Morgan, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County on charges of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with black hair...
muddyrivernews.com
Warsaw man in Hancock County Jail after Quincy teen, missing for nearly three months, is found
WARSAW, Ill. — A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl from Quincy was located. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A news release was sent May 26 requesting the public’s assistance in locating the girl.
KWQC
Government Bridge closed Saturday
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed Saturday to all pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Required cleaning will be happening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Rock Island Arsenal’s Facebook page. Signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the...
tspr.org
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf city officials proposed a new ice rink and water park on Middle Road, which could also see the sale of the Life Fitness Center. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell, and City Administrator, Decker Pleoehn, presented the city’s plans for “The Landing.” According to the presentation, the city and the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley have been working on the multimillion-dollar proposal as a part of a partnership between the two groups.
KWQC
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
KWQC
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
SE Davenport Little League players and Davenport businesses prepare for LLWS. While SE Davenport Little League prepares for the world's best at the Little League World Series, local businesses are getting ready for their first game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mostly clear tonight. Rock Island High School host 'Rally at...
KWQC
‘No deal’ Camanche city officials reject settlement with Canadian Pacific
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Camanche will not reach an agreement with Canadian Pacific pending a merger that could ultimately result in train traffic tripling in the area. Bettendorf, Davenport, and Muscatine have all reached settlements with the company totaling $16 million. The deals are meant to help...
KWQC
Centennial Bridge repairs underway Thursday, will last for weeks
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials announce a project to repair parts of the Centennial Bridge, that will result in lane closures begins Thursday. Officials say the project is worth more than $1.4 million and will close each lane of the bridge at various points during...
KWQC
Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration. Events like a Mayoral Luncheon, historical trolley tours downtown, three-day music and art festival, and more will be held throughout the week. The City of...
KWQC
Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation will host a Back 2 School Bash Saturday. The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fejervary Learning Center, according to the department. The first 100 visitors will receive bags with basic school supplies. The bash is...
KWQC
Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
Comments / 1