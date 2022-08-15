ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Mac says mortgage rates are still falling

Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) contains some good news for people who would like to purchase a home in the months ahead. After peaking at over 6% earlier this year, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 5.13% this week. “Inflation appears to be beyond its...
Lowe's to give $55 million in bonuses to hourly frontline workers

After reporting that it netted $3 billion in the second quarter, Lowe’s has decided to thank its hourly front-line associates with some of that profit – and in no small way, either. "In recognition of some of the cost pressures they are facing due to high inflation, we...
