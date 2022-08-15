Read full article on original website
Bank of America overdraft service fees dropped 90% over the last two months
The overdraft fee bonanza may be coming to an end for U.S. banks. When the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) raised its voice about fees earlier this year, the message was apparently heard loud and clear. On Thursday, Bank of America demonstrated proof of the agency’s action. The company...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Freddie Mac says mortgage rates are still falling
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) contains some good news for people who would like to purchase a home in the months ahead. After peaking at over 6% earlier this year, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 5.13% this week. “Inflation appears to be beyond its...
Lowe's to give $55 million in bonuses to hourly frontline workers
After reporting that it netted $3 billion in the second quarter, Lowe’s has decided to thank its hourly front-line associates with some of that profit – and in no small way, either. "In recognition of some of the cost pressures they are facing due to high inflation, we...
