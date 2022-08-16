The Victorian Condominiums celebrate 50 years, seek Cleveland Heights historic landmark status

Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
Tri-City Bark Park unleashes fun: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A visit to the Tri-City Bark Park, 18825 Sheldon Road, just east of TEAMZ restaurant, might persuade even those without a pet to dash out and adopt a pooch of their own. On a recent visit to the park, which officially opened July 14, it appeared...
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
Jewish Federation announces a U.S. security first with community monitoring system: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has announced that its security provider, JFC Security, has launched a new technology-based community monitoring system that is directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center. The system, which utilizes more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree-view security cameras and 26 automated license plate...
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
National study says Cleveland’s downtown among the slowest in the nation to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A study looking at 62 cities across North America says downtown Cleveland is one of the slowest to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Only San Francisco has had a slower recovery, according to the study published by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley. The national study conflicts with data published locally.
A menagerie of toys awaits discovery: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Northern Ohio Doll and Bear Show gets under way this Sunday at the newly named Best Western Plus (formerly Holiday Inn Select) on Ohio 82 in Strongsville. Conveniently located near Interstate 71, the venue provides an accessible interchange with the Ohio Turnpike, as well.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Club shows that square dancing is not just for squares: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Square dancing developed long ago from a mix of English country dances and African-American social dances, with communities getting together in what were originally intended as social gatherings. Even before the Civil War, people of various social and economic positions were intermingling and sharing in their experience...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
newsnet5
Work to begin in September on Parma's multimillion-dollar Ridgewood Lake catch basin project
PARMA, Ohio — For the last year, some Parma residents have fought tooth and nail to prevent a popular lake from being turned into a catch basin. Next month, crews will officially begin draining Ridgewood Lake to make way for the project. Officials say heavy rainfall frequently flooded the...
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Good grub at Beachwood Food Truck Park
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The Beachwood Food Truck Park is open for business offering lunch and dinner options. The brand new food truck park located on Chagrin Boulevard is both kid and dog friendly and hopes to be a gathering place for the community. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks...
Progressive looking to sell several office buildings as most employees remain offsite
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local insurance giant Progressive Corp. has put five of its office buildings in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland up for sale as it responds to the new realities of the workplace. The company’s decision comes naerly two-and-a half-years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to...
Gervasi Vineyard's in the midst of expanding property, family legacy
One of Northeast Ohio’s vineyards, Gervasi, is expanding and it’s serving up more than just wine and bourbon through its new 20,000-square-foot construction project.
Tower City Center in Cleveland announces new store and expansions as holiday shopping season approaches
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on July 14, 2022. Cleveland's Tower City Center keeps on growing... As Bedrock continues transforming Tower City Center, they have announced the opening of a new store and the expansion of two others.
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Exchange student ready to learn about our country and Medina County: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I’m sure all of Medina County joins the Medina Sunrise Rotary in welcoming Chihiro Hosono, a student from Japan, as she begins her Rotary Youth Exchange year in Medina. “Rotary Youth Exchange is the opportunity of a lifetime to make peace in the world, one student...
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located on the eastside, Zoma serves delicious and authentic Ethiopian dishes. Customer favorites include the mild chicken stew (includes pieces of chicken breast simmered in a flavorful turmeric sauce; if you prefer a little more heat, the spicy chicken stew is also delicious) and beef tibs (beef cubes marinated in Zoma's special sauce and fried with onion, rosemary, jalapenos, and fresh garlic). If you're vegetarian, the restaurant also has tasty meat-free options like the chickpea stew and split red lentils.
Cleveland.com
