WWE

Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars

Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star

The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/19/22)

Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. As a build-up to their Clash at The Castle main event, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face off in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown.
Kevin Owens Names Current WWE Star He Wants To Win Tag Team Titles With

Kevin Owens has won numerous championships throughout his run with WWE, but the one thing Owens has yet to do is win the tag team titles. Whether or not KO will ever will the belts remains to be seen, but it seems that he already has a potential partner in mind.
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch

Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
Kevin Owens Is Candid With How He Feels About Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative

Paul "Triple H" Levesque was announced as WWE's new Head of Creative back in July, and he's wasted no time in bringing some well-received changes to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the slight tweaking of Kevin Owens' character, who has reverted back to his old "Prizefighter" persona following a lengthy spell as a comedy heel.
Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon And Looks At How His Departure Will Affect WWE

Few stories in the world of professional wrestling parallel the magnitude of Vince McMahon resigning from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, alongside new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, have already started reshaping the company as they see fit, a situation made evident by returning stars, recently rejuvenated WWE programming, and the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going

During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
Kevin Owens Indicates He's In Montreal For WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens might be a proud son of Quebec, Canada, but he sure seems to want people to know that he's in the Bell Centre tonight. The former WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter to share a photo taken from directly under the jumbotron at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the site of tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." No caption or hashtag accompanied the photo.
Backstage Latest on Queen Zelina Vega’s WWE Status and Future

Queen Zelina Vega is expected to return to WWE in the near future. According to a new report from PWInsider, Vega will likely be back in the ring in four weeks, if not sooner. Vega has been out with an injury that has not been officially disclosed. She required minor surgery to correct a problem, but the nature and severity of her injury were never confirmed.
Drew McIntyre pushes for WWE to hold WrestleMania in the UK

WWE will hold its first major pay-per-view event in the UK since 1992 next month when they present the Clash at the Castle event from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This upcoming event will be one of WWE's most-attended shows of 2022. It will be headlined by Drew McIntyre...
Babyface turn teased during AEW Dynamite

A babyface turn was teased tonight on AEW Dynamite. Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson faced off in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia won the first fall by putting Danielson to sleep. Danielson got a quick pinfall to win the second fall and he won the final and...
WWE Opens Up More Seating For Upcoming Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre Showdown

WWE Clash at the Castle will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales. The show centers around the big Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Drew McIntyre looks to dethrone current champion Roman Reigns in his backyard of the United Kingdom. Up until now, 70,000 fans have been expected to attend.
