New Square, NY

Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home

Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
City
New Square, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
WOODBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Dog Scares Off Burglars Who Used Garage Opener From Car To Break Into Morris County Home: PD

A diligent dog helped to scare off a set of burglars who used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to break into a Morris County home, authorities said. The break-in was just one in an overnight spree of attempted home and vehicle burglaries around Edgewood Road and Circle Road in Florham Park, Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Wednesday, August 17.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208

Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
WYCKOFF, NJ

