Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Police Say Lower Hudson Valley Man Drove 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.
Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home
Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
3-car crash in Woodbury kills 1 person, injures 6; Grand rabbi not hurt
One person was killed and six others were injured in a three car crash in Orange County Wednesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Driver Charged with DWI After Being Seriously Injured and Overturning Car on LIE
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash in Brentwood yesterday. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m.
Crowds of people honor life of man killed in fiery Trumbull crash
A vigil was held in Powell Terrace in Bridgeport Tuesday evening in honor of the man killed in a fiery crash in Trumbull Monday.
Person On Tracks, Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
A person who was on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a train. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the person was...
Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash On Route 216 In Stormville
A 51-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a Hudson Valley roadway. The crash took place in Dutchess County around noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Stormville at the intersection of Route 216 and Phillips Road. According to the East Fishkill Police, when officers arrived on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Road Rage: Man Threatens Another Driver With Handgun In Pleasantville Incident, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was nabbed for alleged road rage after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver he had been tailgating. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Monday, Aug. 1 in Pleasantville, near Bedford Road and Cooley Street. According to Chief Erik Grutzner, of the Pleasantville Police,...
Former Stony Point police chief dies at 65
Chief Daniel Ricci suddenly died at age 65 earlier this week.
NBC New York
NY Town Shuts Down 75-Year-Old Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Which Says It's Retaliation
A New York town is pulling the plug on a volunteer ambulance corps that has been in operation since 1947, citing serious issues — but the corps’ leadership claims the move is in retaliation for lawsuits they’ve filed. There are no lifelines left for the 75 year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog Scares Off Burglars Who Used Garage Opener From Car To Break Into Morris County Home: PD
A diligent dog helped to scare off a set of burglars who used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to break into a Morris County home, authorities said. The break-in was just one in an overnight spree of attempted home and vehicle burglaries around Edgewood Road and Circle Road in Florham Park, Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Wednesday, August 17.
24-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.
Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
21-year-old Yonkers man accused of killing woman, leaving body in apartment for days
Deshawn Nunez is accused of fatally stabbing Renee Spencer.
Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208
Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
Relatives of Rockland murder victims 'wish no harm' on killer after sentencing
The family of two women killed in 2020 in Rockland County are speaking out after the sentencing of the killer.
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
Police: 1 person dies after Wallkill motorcycle crash
Police say one person died after a motorcycle crash in Wallkill Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0