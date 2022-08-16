San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month .

Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office.

Valle was found dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A post-death examination determined the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and the manner was homicide.

