ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQCtS_0hIhgsgJ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month .

Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office.

Valle was found dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A post-death examination determined the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and the manner was homicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
Bakersfield Now

Woman identified in South Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 55-year-old Bakersfield woman died following a crash in South Bakersfield on August 1, according to the Kern County Corner's Office. The coroner said just before 2:50 p.m. Vicki Arlene Doty was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the area of White Lane and Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. She was found by Bakersfield Police officers.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lamont, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Comanche Drive#Buena Vista Boulevard#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

KCSO identifies fallen K-9 deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is in mourning after one of its K-9s died in the line of duty Thursday. The department identified the fallen dog as 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Hannes and his handler Deputy Robert Fisher. The department refused to discuss the dog’s cause of death, but we do know the Belgian […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to hit-and-run in death of 70-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Thursday to a hit-and-run charge in the death of a 70-year-old man in East Bakersfield two years ago, according to court records. A sentencing date has been scheduled next month for Joshua Reyes, who turned himself in after the October 2020 crash in the area of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
RICHMOND, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Woman dies after being hit by car: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman hit by a car Friday morning at California Avenue and N Street died at the scene, police said. Police were dispatched to the crash at about 5:16 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor, police said. More details will […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy