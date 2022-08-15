Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas
An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
San Jose Mayor endorses candidate to replace him
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo threw his support behind one candidate who is running to replace him as the city's top leader.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. The state claims that Oakland is shirking its responsibility of providing shelter and housing...
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins’ secret pay scheme underscores lack of honesty
Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall. It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth. “Brooke Jenkins didn’t just quit her job...
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
48hills.org
The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened
On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
'It's a disgrace': Mayor Breed dismisses civil grand jury report on Hunters Point Shipyard cleanup
After decades of cleanup efforts marked by scandal, scrutiny and concerns over the looming impacts of climate change, Mayor London Breed has decided that when it comes to the remediation of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, she’s content with the status quo. Last week, Breed responded to a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site, refuting many of the report’s findings and dismissing its recommendations to conduct an independent study of the shipyard. ...
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Government Technology
Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area
(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
Clipper BayPass pilot program launched for all Bay Area transit agencies
SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students at Santa Rosa Junior College will have access to the BayPass program as well as select students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University and University of California, Berkeley. The pilot will later expand to include residents of at least three housing...
everythingsouthcity.com
17-Story Commercial High Rise Planned for East Grand in South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 18, 2022 h/t to Kathy. A 17-story high rise is in the beginning stages for 121 East Grand Avenue in South San Francisco, towering at nearly 300 feet, the project is planned to house more office and research/ development corporations. This project, to be built next to the train station where Comfort Suites is located today, would be fully electric, and would bring money to the City of South San Francisco in impact fees (est $58.6 million) and ‘community benefits’ (est $30.15 Million) potentially.
ca.gov
Transforming Malls & Office Parks
MTC is working with the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and communities throughout the region to help solve the Bay Area housing crisis and advance equity. One solution identified in Plan Bay Area 2050 – the region’s long-range plan for transportation, housing, the economy, and the environment – is to transform aging malls and office parks into residential neighborhoods.
svvoice.com
Owens Corning Closing Santa Clara Plant
After more than 70 years of service in Santa Clara, Owens Corning is winding down operations at its plant on Central Expressway near Lafayette Street. The company will close the facility at the end of October and reportedly lay off approximately 225 employees. “We greatly appreciate our Santa Clara employees...
SFist
Did You Know There Was an Internment Camp For Suspected Japanese Spies During WWII on San Francisco Property?
The internment camps in California and elsewhere that housed primarily Japanese Americans following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and subsequent wartime paranoia were mostly in far-flung locales. But one camp specifically for "enemy aliens" was on San Francisco property, next to a municipal golf course just south of the city proper.
EXCLUSIVE: SF luxury apartment executive calls contractor theft in vacant unit 'unfortunate'
Property management officials say they have increased security and video surveillance in response to the theft and recent questionable incidents.
Sailors lending a helping hand for San Jose’s first Fleet Week
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – United States Navy sailors wore many hats during San Jose’s first Fleet Week. They drove to Walnut Creek to help Habitat for Humanity build townhomes for low income families. Petty officer from the USS Carl Vinson Trey Perry told KRON4, “It’s nice to be able to make a change in […]
Can Dreamforce rescue San Francisco from a ‘uniquely awful place’?
Dreamforce, Salesforce’s sprawling annual conference, will bring 150,000 business travelers and some big-name celebrities to San Francisco next month for the first time in three years. Can that help to rescue the brand of The City, which has at times been depicted nationally as being “in a uniquely awful place”? The conference certainly creates a unique place right smack in the middle of downtown, which needs help. Longtime San Franciscans...
