Like all Darke Countians, Darke County Center for the Arts is going to the Great Darke County Fair as usual, once again hosting a booth in the Coliseum where DCCA volunteers and staff will be eager to talk to all who wander through about the wonders that await during their organization’s upcoming season. They will be offering vouchers for a dollar off your tickets for DCCA’s annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk, as well as giving bookmarks promoting their Family Theatre Season shows to all the kids who will accept one as they pass by the booth.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO