Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Premier Health sponsors Sunshine 5K
GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. The Foundation recognizes Premier Health as a major sponsor of the event. Premier Health is a leading healthcare provider in southwest Ohio. The Premier Cardiovascular...
Daily Advocate
Stuff A Bus with United Way deemed successful
GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way recently concluded its Stuff A Bus School Supply Drive. On behalf of the staff and board of directors, they would extend a heartfelt thank you to the Darke County community for its support of this effort. “In 2021, they collected a little...
Daily Advocate
Cincinnati FFA students visit local farms
VERSAILLES — FFA students from Cincinnati Public Schools recently toured agriculture facilities in Darke and Mercer Counties. This is the largest food production area in Ohio and one of the largest in the country. The tour was sponsored by the Agriculture Education Foundation in coordination with the Cincinnati 4-H Initiative and the Farm to Church Agricultural Project.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
Photo op for Jr. Fair Winners!
GREENVILLE — Attention Jr. Fair Award Winners!. The Daily Advocate would like to showcase all the award winners and their winning animals from the Darke County Fair. Due to the amount of events and participants, the paper is asking for community support as we try to give credit where credit is due.
Daily Advocate
Life offers more questions than answers
It is common for everyone of us to want answers. We are curious by nature and when we first learn to talk, we spend our words asking questions and seeking answers. We start out like sponges absorbing as much information and knowledge as possible. Some have better retention than others, some need to hear the answers more than once, while others may.
Daily Advocate
DCCA will see you at the fair
Like all Darke Countians, Darke County Center for the Arts is going to the Great Darke County Fair as usual, once again hosting a booth in the Coliseum where DCCA volunteers and staff will be eager to talk to all who wander through about the wonders that await during their organization’s upcoming season. They will be offering vouchers for a dollar off your tickets for DCCA’s annual Halloween-season Ghost Walk, as well as giving bookmarks promoting their Family Theatre Season shows to all the kids who will accept one as they pass by the booth.
Daily Advocate
Donate your old shoes and save lives
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Church of the Brethren is having another shoe collection during the month of August for the charitable organization, WaterStep. This is their seventh year of supporting this organization. All types of shoes will be accepted (except those with mold and mildew on them). Your shoes can be new, lightly used or even heavily used.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Advocate
Greenville girls’ golf rolls through Piqua for their third conference win
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School girls’ golf defeated conference foe Piqua 209-239 on Aug. 17 at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 40 and Lexi Slade was second with a 47. Sofia Chrisman shot a 59 and Vera Cox shot a 63. For the rest of the team, Callee Moore and Leah Curtis shot a 64 and Taylor Trissel shot a 69.
Daily Advocate
Ads for Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Greenville in Greenville, OH
Other Ads from Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Greenville.
Daily Advocate
Versailles golf takes care of New Bremen
DARKE — Versailles boys’ and girls’ golf defeated New Bremen High School. Each team beat New Bremen by 20+ strokes. The girls’ team topped New Bremen at Stillwater Valley Golf Course, 184-209. Ella Porter and Emma Garrison both led the team with a 42. Lauren Jay shot a 46 and Lauren Witholter shot a 54. To finish out the team, Gabby Dues shot a 60 and Kara Milligan shot an 80.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Local Board of Education will hold a special board meeting in the Board of Education conference room, 8639 Oakes Road, Arcanum, on Monday, Aug. 22. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to hire a Middle/High School Principal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Advocate
MVL Ticket Prices and Greenville Athletic Department All-Sports Passes
GREENVILLE — Beginning with the 2022-2023 athletic season, the Miami Valley League has updated ticket prices and. policies. All ticketed Miami Valley League events will have a single ticket price based on the event. The pricing breakdown is as follows:. TYPE of ADMISSION – FEE. VARSITY FOOTBALL –...
Daily Advocate
Family routines pave way to smoother return
TROY — As people prepare to say good-bye to the days of summer and embark on a new school year, the adjustment can be smoother by establishing routines for both parents and children, said Stephen Liptak, PsyD, child and adolescent psychologist at Upper Valley Medical Center. “This is probably...
Daily Advocate
Week One high school football preview
Week one of high school football has arrived. The camps, two-a-days and all the conditioning periods have led to this moment for the schools. Teams around the county will be on the road to start their 2022 season. It’s almost time to look ahead to this season and leave last...
Daily Advocate
Chapter receives foundation grant
VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Versailles FFA along with 42 other organizations/schools were granted grants through the Darke County Foundation. The Versailles FFA was granted a $1,000 grant from Darke County Foundation. The Versailles FFA plans to use this grant money along with a ACROP grant from Ohio...
Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
Edison State faculty promoted
PIQUA — Edison State Community College announced the promotion of three full-time faculty members during a recent All-College Meeting. The following faculty members received promotions, effective during the 2022-2023 academic year. Promoted to Associate Professor: Dr. Thomas Martinez, Anatomy and Physiology, Piqua; and Dr. Brian Murphy, Mathematics and Physics,...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners declare an emergency situation
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
Daily Advocate
Know your phishing, from your vishing or smishing
GREENVILLE —Managers in Greenville and Darke County are being warned about the ongoing dangers of phishing in their email – and other variants being targeted at them through other platforms. Last year, 83 percent of organizations reported experiencing phishing attacks – that’s up 28 percent from 2020. And...
Comments / 0