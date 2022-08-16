ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds postpone Johnny Bench Funko Pop! giveaway until 2023 season

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

The Cincinnati Reds announced that they've postponed a Johnny Bench Funko Pop! giveaway previously scheduled for Sept. 3 until next season because of unforeseen delays in international shipping.

The Reds' promotional schedule now includes a Reds Straw Trucker Hat giveaway for "Country Night" for the Sept. 3 game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

More information from the Reds on their promotions and giveaways page:

Promotional Giveaway Update: Due to unforeseen delays in international shipping, the Johnny Bench Funko Pop! promotional item previously scheduled for the Saturday, September 3 game will not be available for distribution. The Reds are pleased to announce that fans, entering with a ticket, will now receive a Reds Straw Trucker Hat at the September 3 game, while supplies last. Funko Pop! fans can rest assured, the Johnny Bench will arrive later this offseason and be eagerly awaiting his spot on the 2023 Reds Promotional Schedule!

All giveaway items are scheduled to be distributed on the game day specified, when the gates open, on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticketed guest that is within any specified age limit will receive one (1) giveaway item (while supplies last). Guests with multiple tickets must exit and reenter the ballpark in order to receive multiple giveaway items. There are no exceptions to this policy. Due to disruption of the supply chain, the dates of promotional giveaways and the quantities of promotional items are uncertain. The Reds do not guarantee that promotional items will be made available to patrons on the originally scheduled promotional giveaway date. Please check back closer to the giveaway date to confirm availability.

